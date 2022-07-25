Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex's Rights Traded to Bucks' G League Affiliate

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Three of the Antetokounmpo brothers have been reunited.

Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest brother of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, was traded Monday to the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate. Now, the three Antetokounmpo brothers who are in the league are members of the Bucks.

Alex Antetokounmpo appeared in 23 games for Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors' G League affiliate. In 15 games last season, the 6'8" 214-pound forward averaged 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds. He has also played professionally in Spain for UCAM Murcia of Liga ACB.

The 20-year-old has not appeared in an NBA game, but he did participate in the 2022 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge alongside his brothers Giannis and Thanasis.

It's widely believed that Alex Antetokounmpo is destined for success. Giannis told TMZ Sports in 2017 that he believed his youngest brother could develop into the best player among the Antetokounmpos.

"He just knows my potential," Alex told B/R's Seth Gruen of Giannis. "Him having his potential, which is already unbelievable, him saying that I'm going to be better than him was like he just knows that I can handle the pressure."

Giannis, however, has set a high bar. He is a six-time All-Star and was the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year. He also powered the Bucks to victory in the 2021 NBA Finals for the franchise's first championship in 50 years.

If Alex can continue to develop in the G League, perhaps three of the Antetokounmpo brothers will share the floor in the near future.