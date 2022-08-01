Trey Mancini Reportedly Traded to Astros in 3-Team Deal with Orioles, Rays

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly trading veteran Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros, according to Dan Connolly of The Athletic.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported it's a three-team deal, with the Tampa Bay Rays getting outfielder Jose Siri from Houston.

The Orioles are finally beginning to turn the corner in their long and painful rebuild. Flirting with a .500 finish (51-51) is a welcome departure for a franchise that owned MLB's worst winning percentage (.379) between 2017 and 2021, per Stathead.

To the point Baltimore was going to be active ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, though, it figured to be more of a seller rather than a buyer. This might have been the last time to cash in on Mancini as a trade asset since he has a $10 million mutual option for 2023.

The 30-year-old's raw numbers aren't great.

Through 92 games, the first baseman/outfielder has 10 home runs, 86 strikeouts and a .268/.347/.404 slash line.

Mancini's advanced numbers better display how he's performing relative to his peers. He has a .330 wOBA and 114 wRC+, according to FanGraphs, and he boasts a .268 expected batting average and a .468 expected slugging percentage, per Baseball Savant.

His home run total might look a little different as well if the Orioles hadn't pushed back the fence in left field.

The 2019 season will probably remain an outlier in Mancini's MLB career. He hit 35 homers and had a .535 slugging percentage that year.

However, the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year—he won the award after a cancer diagnosis in 2020 and returning to the field—has shown he can be a dependable hitter and get on base at a healthy clip.

The right-handed Mancini should have a positive impact on Houston's offense over the stretch run, and his $10 million salary for 2023 isn't a bad investment in the event he wants to return.