NFL Coach: Baker Mayfield Needs to Get Humbled Fast or His Career Is Going to Be Over

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has a lot of pressure on him to turn things around after a trade to the Carolina Panthers.

"He needs to get humbled fast or his career is going to be over," a quarterbacks coach said of Mayfield, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.

Another coach believes Mayfield can carve out a quality career if he keeps himself in check.

"If he is humbled and wants to learn and grow and become a better quarterback and develop, Baker can probably be solid then—Jimmy Garoppolo-ish solid," a defensive coordinator said.

Mayfield ranked 19th among quarterbacks in the NFL in a survey of 50 league personnel.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.