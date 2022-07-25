Tyreek Hill Says He Would Still Be with Chiefs If They Offered Better Contract

AP Photo/Mary Holt

Money talks for Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

During an appearance Monday on ESPN's First Take, the wide receiver acknowledged he might still be with the Kansas City Chiefs if they had offered a contract extension closer to the amount of the one he signed with Miami.

Upon his trade to the Dolphins, Hill put pen to paper on a four-year, $120 million contract, which made him the highest-paid wideout in NFL history.

The 28-year-old is coming off his sixth straight Pro Bowl appearance. In 91 games for the Chiefs, he caught 479 passes for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns.

Losing Hill is a massive blow for the offense, one that could take multiple seasons to address.

Still, it was easy to see the Chiefs' calculations for trading him to the Dolphins.

Davante Adams could be a trendsetter or a cautionary tale. His five-year, $140 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders reset the market and potentially sets the stage for the position to be the second-best-compensated behind quarterback.

However, it's not clear whether spending upward of $30 million per season, even for a wideout as good as Hill, is a smart investment.

Teams routinely find great value at receiver in the draft.

Ja'Marr Chase, the No. 5 overall pick in 2021, was a Pro Bowler in his rookie season. From the 2020 class, CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson have Pro Bowl nods as well. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr. and Chase Claypool have provided positive returns outside the first round in the last two years.

For Kansas City, using the money it could've earmarked for Hill elsewhere on the field might prove a better use of its salary-cap flexibility.

The Chiefs used a second-round pick on Skyy Moore and signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as free agents. Individually, none of the three can match Hill; collectively, they could help Patrick Mahomes helm one of the league's most potent aerial attacks.