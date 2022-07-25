NFL GM Says Broncos' Russell Wilson Is 'a Lot More High-Maintenance' Than Other QBs

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Russell Wilson might be a nine-time Pro Bowler, but the Denver Broncos star doesn't come without some baggage in the view of one NFL general manager.

"The difference with Russell is, he is a lot more high-maintenance," the GM said to Mike Sando of The Athletic. "He’s got the entourage, he needs the office at the facility, the extra hotel rooms on the road, all that stuff. It will be interesting how that dynamic works with a rookie head coach and rookie offensive coordinator, how they jell."

There are plenty of reasons why the Seattle Seahawks could justify trading Wilson.

Perhaps his four-year, $140 million contract became too cumbersome and limited the team's ability to improve the rest of the roster. The 33-year-old just posted the lowest QBR (54.7) and fewest passing yards (3,113) of his career, per Pro Football Reference. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider might want to reorient the offense around the running game.

Equally plausible among the justifications is that the Seahawks simply grew tired of the entire Russell Wilson experience.

In September 2018, Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop and Robert Klemko reported how the franchise's treatment of Wilson was rubbing others on the team the wrong way. One former member of the team thought Carroll believed the star signal-caller "too emotionally fragile to handle" the kind of criticism dished out to teammates.

It wasn't the first time those concerns had been expressed.

Sando and colleagues Michael-Shawn Dugar and Jayson Jenks provided more insight into the Seahawks' internal drama, with Wilson front and center, in February 2021

Carroll "protected and enabled Wilson, undermining the two words he had built his whole program on: Always compete." Wilson, meanwhile, became frustrated when he felt he wasn't able to wield the kind of influence befitting a player of his status.

As much as the team's relationship with Wilson became strained, Seattle still made the playoffs in eight of his 10 years under center. If he can help lift the Broncos in the postseason, they'll be more than willing to make whatever off-field concessions are required.