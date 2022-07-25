NFL DC on Aaron Rodgers: 'Can’t Wait' for the Day to Rate Packers Star as No. 2 QB

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

At least one NFL defensive coordinator eagerly awaits a time when Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers falls victim to the aging curve.

The Athletic's Mike Sando canvassed a number of people around the league to rank the best quarterbacks, and Rodgers stood atop the list and in Tier 1.

"I can’t wait to rate him as a 2," the defensive coordinator told Sando. "That will be, like, the favorite day of my career."

Coming out of the 2019 season, Rodgers appeared to be taking a step backward. He threw for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions that year. His 52.5 QBR was his lowest as a starter, per Pro Football Reference.

There's a reason the Packers traded up in the first round to select Jordan Love in 2020. Rodgers was in his mid-30s and not performing at the level he had a few seasons before.

The selection of Love seemed to light a fire under the future Hall of Famer, though. Over the past two seasons, he has won back-to-back MVPs and thrown for 8,414 yards with 85 touchdowns to just nine interceptions.

With little other choice, Green Bay signed Rodgers to a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL (three years and $150 million).

"Where is the flaw?" a defensive coach said to Sando. "He can make every throw; he has got command of things; he can read defenses; he is challenging to go against because of the mental part of it."

Tom Brady continues to carve open opposing secondaries into his 40s, so Rodgers may not be slowing down anytime soon.