IndyCar Driver Josef Newgarden Taken to Hospital After Collapsing at Iowa Speedway

Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was hospitalized after collapsing in the Iowa Speedway motorhome lot Sunday. He had been involved in a late crash in Sunday's Salute to Farmers 300.

Per ESPN, IndyCar medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows said Newgarden was transported by helicopter to Mercy One Des Moines Medical Center for evaluation. He had cut open the back of his head when he collapsed, but he was awake and alert while he was being transported.

A driver for Team Penske, Newgarden led 148 of the 300 laps in the race before his car broke with 64 laps remaining. He spun hard into the outside wall and was noticeably rattled during his mandatory check after the crash.

"Definitely was a bit of a shot. I want to cry, so sad for my team. I don't know what happened," Newgarden said. "Everything felt fine to me. Totally unexpected and it caught me by my surprise. Team Penske is the best. I never have this stuff, so maybe we were due. We can't afford it for this year. But we'll fight back. We have a great team here."

Billows said Newgarden passed all his tests at the infield care center and also spoke to the medical staff a second time before returning to the motorhome lot. There was a plan in place for him to be re-evaluated in Indianapolis on Thursday before he collapsed.

The initial report from Chevrolet was that the suspension broke on Newgarden's car. The race was won by Pato O'Ward of Arrow McLaren SP.