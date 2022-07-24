Report: Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph Monitored by NFL After Being Cleared in Shooting Case

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph has reportedly been cleared in a local murder investigation, but he could face discipline from the NFL.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Sunday that the league is "still monitoring Joseph's legal cooperation with the Dallas police department."

Joseph was never arrested or charged, but police sought him for questioning in April after he was identified among a group of men suspected to be involved in a March drive-by shooting that killed Cameron Ray.

Video footage shows an altercation between two groups of people outside of OT Tavern in East Dallas on March 18. Afterward, an SUV drove by the group containing Ray and shots were fired from the vehicle, striking Ray. Joseph's lawyer said in April that his client was a passenger in the vehicle but not the shooter and was fully cooperating with investigators.

Per Robinson, "Following his meeting with police, the Cowboys said they were satisfied with Joseph's cooperation and welcomed his full participation in the team's offseason program."

A second-round pick out of Kentucky in 2021, Joseph appeared in 10 games as a rookie last season. The 22-year-old has the chance to prove he's worthy of more playing time in 2022 when training camp begins Wednesday.

The Cowboys have a strong secondary led by 2021 first-team All-Pro Trevon Diggs, who led the league with 11 interceptions last season. Seven-year veteran Anthony Brown occupies the other starting cornerback spot, so Joseph will have to make a strong impression if he hopes to see the field more this season.