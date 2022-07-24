Jonas Vingegaard Wins 2022 Tour de France Ahead of Tadej Pogacar; 1st Career Title

Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Jonas Vingegaard is the 2022 Tour de France champion after topping defending champion Tadej Pogacar in the three-week cycling competition.

It's the first career title for Vingegaard, who also became the first person from Denmark to win the event since 1996.

The 25-year-old had wrapped up the championship after placing second in Saturday's time trial, extending his overall lead to three minutes and 34 seconds heading into Sunday's final stage.

"It's hard for me to put words on it," he said Saturday. "It’s both a relief, and I’m just so happy and proud."

Sunday's ride through Paris to the Champs-Elysees served as a coronation for the eventual champion:

Pogacar was the man to beat heading into the competition after winning the Tour de France in both 2020 and 2021. He remained on pace in 2022 with wins in Stages 6 and 7 to lead the field.

Vingegaard eventually took over in the mountain stages, excelling up the Col du Granon with a win in Stage 11. He earned the yellow jersey and never gave it back, expanding his advantage with another victory in Stage 18.

By the end of the 21st stage, Vingegaard was the Tour de France champion after spending 79 hours, 33 minutes and 20 seconds on his bicycle. Pogacar finished two minutes and 43 seconds back in second place, while 2018 champion Geraint Thomas ended in third place as the only other person within 10 minutes of the lead.