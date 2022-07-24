Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell Boxing Fight Postponed, No Makeup Date Announced

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell will have to wait a few more months before they face off in a boxing ring.

Social Gloves Entertainment announced its July 30 event, which featured the two running backs, has been postponed until at least early September:

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that AnEsonGib, who's scheduled to fight Austin McBroom in the headline bout, wasn't medically cleared to compete because of a head injury.

Peterson and Bell weren't the only pro athletes who signed on for the pay-per-view, with former NBA swingman Nick Young opposing rapper Blueface.

Bell made eight appearances for the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL season. The two-time All-Pro made it clear he sees boxing as his new full-time pursuit.

"Last year, I almost sat out the whole year to try to focus on boxing because I kind of knew that was what I wanted to transition to," he told reporters. "This year, I know I'm not going to be playing this year because I want to focus on boxing."

Peterson, who's fifth all time in rushing yards (14,918), ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns in four games with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks last season.

The 37-year-old hasn't shut the door on playing in 2022.