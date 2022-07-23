Davante Adams Compares Derek Carr to Aaron Rodgers, Calls Raiders QB a Hall of Famer

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Derek Carr is a talented quarterback, but most football fans and players would surely recognize that he is probably a step below Aaron Rodgers when it comes to signal-caller rankings and Hall of Fame worthiness.

Don't count Davante Adams among that group.

"Any time you change quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer ... it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment," the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver said when discussing the transition from catching passes from Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers to Carr in Sin City.

Adams is naturally going to be a defender of Carr.

After all, they were college teammates at Fresno State and will now look to challenge for a Lombardi Trophy together in the professional ranks. The wide receiver also chose to sign a five-year deal with the Raiders this offseason after they acquired him from the Packers via trade, meaning he will be paired with Carr for the foreseeable future.

Still, assuming he is a surefire Hall of Famer like Rodgers is quite the leap.

The Packers' quarterback is a four-time MVP, one-time Super Bowl champion, 10-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection who is on the short list of the best players at his position in NFL history.

Carr is a three-time Pro Bowler who threw for more than 4,000 yards in each of the last four seasons, but he is also still looking for the first playoff win of his career.

Having Adams should help him in his quest to accomplish that, but the Raiders are still in a loaded division with Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs, Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers and Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos.

How well Adams adjusts to a team outside of the Packers for the first time in his career will go a long way toward determining how competitive the Raiders are in the AFC West, but he is at least accustomed to catching passes from Carr from their time in college.

He may even help the quarterback's Hall of Fame resume if he remains among the league's best wide receivers during his time in Silver and Black.