Tom Aspinall Suffers Serious Knee Injury vs. Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night

Tom Aspinall Suffers Serious Knee Injury vs. Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight NightJuly 23, 2022
The main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night show from the O2 Arena in London ended after 16 seconds because of an injury suffered by Tom Aspinall.
Aspinall's right knee appeared to buckle when he threw a kick at Curtis Blaydes. He fell to the ground clutching his knee when the referee called for a stoppage.
ESPN MMA @espnmma
Tom Aspinall lands a leg kick then falls to the ground in pain, ending the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFCLondon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFCLondon</a> main event.<br><br>Curtis Blaydes wins via TKO. <a href="https://t.co/GDJcOmyXHW">pic.twitter.com/GDJcOmyXHW</a>
Blaydes was officially declared the winner by TKO.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.