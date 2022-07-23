Tom Aspinall Suffers Serious Knee Injury vs. Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night show from the O2 Arena in London ended after 16 seconds because of an injury suffered by Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall's right knee appeared to buckle when he threw a kick at Curtis Blaydes. He fell to the ground clutching his knee when the referee called for a stoppage.

Blaydes was officially declared the winner by TKO.

