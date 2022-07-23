Evian Championship 2022: Brooke Henderson Takes 2-Shot Lead After 3rd-Round 68

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Brooke Henderson will carry a two-shot lead into the final round of the 2022 Evian Championship in search of her second major championship.

Henderson, whose first major triumph came in the 2016 Women's PGA Championship, shot a three-under 68 in Saturday's third round at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France. She carded back-to-back 64s to open the tournament.

Here's a look at the top of the leaderboard with 18 holes to play:

1. Brooke Henderson (-17)

2. So Yeon Ryu (-15)

3. Sophia Schubert (-13)

T-4. Carlota Ciganda (-12)

T-4. Sei Young Kim (-12)

Henderson entered the event in good form. She'd finished no worse than 16th in any of her past four tournaments dating back to early June, highlighted by her 11th career LPGA Tour victory in the ShopRite LPGA Classic last month.

She's carried that strong play to France, where she's tallied an eagle, 18 birdies and just three bogeys through the first three rounds.

"It wasn't my best today, but I really hung in there when I needed to, which feels nice," Henderson told reporters. "Was able to birdie a couple of the par-fives at least, which is good. I had a lot of good birdie looks, too, which is all you can really ask for."

Ryu, 32, will play in the final group alongside Henderson on Sunday with hopes of a comeback for her third major championship.

She won the 2011 U.S. Women's Open for her first LPGA Tour victory after some prior success on the LPGA of Korea Tour, and then she added the 2017 ANA Inspiration title.

Ryu birdied each of her first two holes Saturday to spark a six-under 65.

Albane Valenzuela posted the day's best round, a seven-under 64, to vault her from 30th place into a tie for 11th at 10 under par. She posted eight birdies and a bogey.

The 24-year-old Stanford product would need another super-low round to chase down the leaders Sunday, but she's on pace to post her best major result. She's never finished better than 24th in one of the LPGA's five premier events.

Television coverage of the final round starts Sunday at 5:30 a.m. ET on Golf Channel before switching over to CNBC at 9 a.m. ET for the conclusion of the tournament.