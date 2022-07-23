Winners and Losers of Blockbuster Matthew Tkachuk Trade

0 of 4

Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just when you thought it was safe to turn off your hockey alerts, this happens.

The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers got together to pull off a good old-fashioned blockbuster trade on Friday night that's set the NHL buzzing into a mid-summer weekend.

Tkachuk's days in southern Alberta had seemed numbered since teammate Johnny Gaudreau left as a free agent, and The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford and Hailey Salvian reported this week that Tkachuk told the Flames he had no interest in staying with the organization past next season, when he'd become a free agent.

Given that ominous deadline, Flames general manager Brad Treliving got to work on a suitable Plan B that would return assets for a departing star and simultaneously keep his team watchable for the imminent 2022-23 season.

The B/R hockey team answered the late-night call and got together to discuss the trade in order to compile a definitive set of winners and losers. Scroll through to see what we came up with and feel free to drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.