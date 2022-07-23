ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

6 of 11

Death Before Dishonor dealt its first surprise Saturday night in the form of an opening contest for the Ring of Honor World Championship in which "The Foundation" Jonathan Gresham defended against Claudio Castagnoli.

An expertly wrestled and technically sound match, the contest saw Gresham seek to negate the size advantage of his opponent by taking his knee out from under him and keeping his assault mat-based.

Cesaro repeatedly powered his way out but Gresham systematically cut him off and dragged him back down to size. Until he could no longer neutralize that advantage. Castagnoli fought back into the match and delivered the Ricola Bomb to win the championship in a momentous start to the show.

The match was very, very good and showcased exactly what made Gresham such a worthy and deserving champion. An extraordinary technical wrestler, every single thing he does between the ropes matters and that was certainly the case here. He is, arguably, the most technically sound professional wrestler in the business and will have ample opportunity to regain the gold and resume his role as the face of ROH.

With that said, this was all about Castagnoli. One of the hottest wrestlers in the world off his AEW debut, there was no chance in hell he was losing this one. He is great in his own right and now, is world champion.

Something he should have been a long time ago, in a company far, far away.

Now, it will be on him to guide the renaissance of ROH and prove that those who denied him that spot in other promotions were wrong.

Could this have ramped up the physicality a bit and been hotter given more heat and a stronger backstory? Absolutely. For a world title opener, though, this was still far above average.

Castagnoli pinned Gresham

B+

