Report: Allyson Felix to Run in 4x400 Relay at 2022 World Athletics Championships

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history has not run her last race.

Allyson Felix will run in the 4X400 relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championships this weekend, according to Adam Kilgore of The Washington Post.

Felix said Friday that U.S. team officials enticed her to come out of her brief retirement to participate in the 4X400 relay on Saturday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

"The coaches asked if I was available and there was no way I'd turn the team down," Felix told the Associated Press in an email.

The preliminary round of the 4X400 race is set for Saturday with the finals on Sunday.

Last week, Felix ran the second leg on the 4x400 mixed relay squad, helping the team finish third to capture her 19th medal at the world championships. The 36-year-old insisted that was going to be her last race.

Felix's retirement didn't come as a surprise after she indicated in April that 2022 would be her last competitive season.

"I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give. I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how—with one last run. This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy."

Felix has also won 11 Olympic medals and was on the gold-medal women's 1,600 relay at the Tokyo Games with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu. She has won the most World Championships and Olympic medals in track-and-field history with 20 golds, six silvers and four bronze.

Now that she's competing in Saturday's event, she'll have one final chance to add to her trophy case.