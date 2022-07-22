Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to Play for Greece National Team at 2022 EuroBasket

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for Greece's national team at the 2022 EuroBasket tournament in September.

Vaggelis Liolios, president of the Hellenic Basketball Federation, confirmed the news Friday. In addition, Bucks assistant Josh Oppenheimer will join the Greek team's staff under head coach Dimitrios Itoudis.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.