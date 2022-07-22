Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens 'Not Panicked' on New Deal After Kyler Murray Contract

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly aren't scrambling to sign quarterback Lamar Jackson to a contract extension despite Kyler Murray's massive deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

Appearing Friday on Get Up, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said a Ravens source told him they're "not panicked" and are going to "chip away" at reaching an agreement with Jackson (beginning at the 1:17 mark):

Fowler noted there hasn't been much "hard progress" between the two sides, however, meaning it could "take a while."

Jackson is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2022. He isn't holding out and has reported to Ravens training camp this week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN's Josh Weinfuss) reported Thursday that Murray and the Cardinals agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million deal with $160 million guaranteed.

Murray's contract has an average annual value of $46.1 million, putting him behind only Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers when it comes to yearly salary.

Murray also has the third-biggest contract in the league in terms of total money after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

While Murray is a year younger than the 25-year-old Jackson, Jackson is a far more accomplished player at the NFL level, meaning Murray's deal likely helps him significantly in his negotiations with the Ravens.

Since Baltimore selected him with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Jackson has been one of the league's most successful quarterbacks.

Jackson is 37-12 as a starter and has led the Ravens to the playoffs three times, winning one postseason game.

By comparison, Murray has only taken the Cards to the playoffs once in three seasons, and they were blown out by the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round last season.

Jackson has also put up impressive numbers, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 9,967 yards, 84 touchdowns and 31 interceptions while rushing for 3,673 yards and 21 scores.

The two-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro took the league by storm in 2019 when he led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and rushed for a career-high 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns en route to being named NFL MVP.

Jackson missed five games last season, and his style of play carries some injury risk, but he is one of the league's most dynamic players.

He gives the Ravens their best chance to win, so it seems likely that a deal will get done. Even if it doesn't, the Ravens can negotiate again after the season or, failing that, use the franchise tag to extend Jackson's stay.