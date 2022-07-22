Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 21

2 of 5

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Violent By Design's Deaner has been almost obsessed in his attempts to prove himself to Eric Young, leading him to challenge the extraordinary "Speedball" Mike Bailey for the X-Division Championship in the night's next match.

Deaner impressed early and often, threatening to take Bailey's title and end his reign before it ever truly got started. Whenever Speedball attempted a comeback, the villain cut him off with a dirty eye rake or utilized some other wily, sometimes underhanded, tactic.

Bailey, in the midst of one of the hottest runs in pro wrestling this year, fought back and delivered the Ultima Weapon to score the victory.

This was a really strong showing for Deaner, who continues to impress in his expanded ring time. He hung right in there with a guy that has been responsible for as many truly great matches here in 2022 as anyone and never looked out of place.

He is motivated and, arguably, as good as he ever has been. That bodes well for him and Violent By Design as Impact continues to lean on that faction to be a one of its tentpole acts.

As for Bailey, what else is left to say about him? He has earned every accolade he has received this year and Impact is incredibly lucky to have him under contract. The best is still yet to come for the 16-year pro.

Result

Bailey pinned Deaner

Grade

B+

Top Moments

Deaner repeatedly made use of the ring apron, benefitting from a missed Ultima Weapon as he targeted the injured knee, then landed a wicked neckbreaker on that same part of the ring.

Bailey is such a fluid worker and his Ultima Weapon finisher to the exposed back of Deaner is a thing of beauty.

Backstage, Green and Purrazzo confronted Gail Kim, suggesting the latter should be added to the Emergence Knockouts Championship match with Yim and Grace. Instead, the Hall of Famer informed them that they will be challenging Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at the same event.