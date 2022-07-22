Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 21

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 21July 22, 2022
Longtime tag team partners and highly influential revolutonaries of the the wrestling industry by way of the X-Division clashed Thursday night in a high-stakes, No. 1 contender's main event as the Motor City Machine Guns' Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin competed for a shot at Josh Alexander's Impact Wrestling World Championship.
That heavily hyped contest headlined a broadcast that also saw "Speedball" Mike Bailey defend the X-Division Championship against Violent By Design's Deaner, Masha Slamovich continue her path of destruction through The Inspiration, and dissension between Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim cost them a key victory.
Dive into everything that went down Thursday as Impact built to its Emergence event on August 12 with this recap of this week's AXS TV broadcast.
Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace
- Green and Purrazzo entered to new theme music and are apparently once again known as VXT, an ode to their time in NXT.
- Yim rolled her eyes at Grace after the match, not buying into the champion's explanation for her partner's absence on the apron that ultimately left her on her own.
Mia Yim will challenge Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship at Emergence on August 12 but Thursday night, they had to set aside any professional animosity if they hoped to earn a huge victory over Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, themselves looking to fight back into title contention.
The Virtuosa and The Hot Mess controlled a large portion of the contest, finding success while isolating their opponents at different points in the contest. They weathered a hot tag to Yim and worked her over, only to succumb to a double stunner by the No. 1 contender.
With Grace down on the arena floor and unavailable for a tag, Yim was unable to fend off both opponents and fell in defeat to the heels.
The dissension between the babyfaces was the story of this match. While Yim and Grace worked well at times, it was the Knockouts champion's absence late in the match that led to their downfall and allowed the reunited Purrazzo and Green to score a significant tag team victory and build momentum for themselves.
That Yim visibly rolled her eyes at her partner's attempted explanation suggests things are only going to get worse between them before they get better and the impending match at Emergence should be quite intense (and excellent) as a result.
Result
Purrazzo and Green defeated Yim and Grace
Grade
B
X-Division Championship Match: "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Deaner
- Deaner repeatedly made use of the ring apron, benefitting from a missed Ultima Weapon as he targeted the injured knee, then landed a wicked neckbreaker on that same part of the ring.
- Bailey is such a fluid worker and his Ultima Weapon finisher to the exposed back of Deaner is a thing of beauty.
- Backstage, Green and Purrazzo confronted Gail Kim, suggesting the latter should be added to the Emergence Knockouts Championship match with Yim and Grace. Instead, the Hall of Famer informed them that they will be challenging Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at the same event.
- Backstage, Young told Deaner and Joe Doering that if they truly revile the sickness, they will prove it by "eliminating the sickness." Whatever the hell that means.
Violent By Design's Deaner has been almost obsessed in his attempts to prove himself to Eric Young, leading him to challenge the extraordinary "Speedball" Mike Bailey for the X-Division Championship in the night's next match.
Deaner impressed early and often, threatening to take Bailey's title and end his reign before it ever truly got started. Whenever Speedball attempted a comeback, the villain cut him off with a dirty eye rake or utilized some other wily, sometimes underhanded, tactic.
Bailey, in the midst of one of the hottest runs in pro wrestling this year, fought back and delivered the Ultima Weapon to score the victory.
This was a really strong showing for Deaner, who continues to impress in his expanded ring time. He hung right in there with a guy that has been responsible for as many truly great matches here in 2022 as anyone and never looked out of place.
He is motivated and, arguably, as good as he ever has been. That bodes well for him and Violent By Design as Impact continues to lean on that faction to be a one of its tentpole acts.
As for Bailey, what else is left to say about him? He has earned every accolade he has received this year and Impact is incredibly lucky to have him under contract. The best is still yet to come for the 16-year pro.
Result
Bailey pinned Deaner
Grade
B+
Masha Slamovich vs. Madison Rayne
- Shaw had to retrieve Rayne from backstage, essentially forcing her to the ring for the match.
- Shaw's facial expressions as she came to the realization that she was next on Slamovich's list were fantastic and highlight something she has done very well since day one with the promotion: putting over the story beyond the action that occurs between the ropes. She is a strong performer.
Masha Slamovich has systematically picked apart The Inspiration and she continued her path of destruction Thursday against Madison Rayne.
It was as one-sided a match as one would expect, especially considering the former Knockouts champion was still sporting a face shield to protect her broken nose.
Slamovich earned the dominant win and after the match, presented Gisele Shaw with what the commentary team referred to as a "death warrant," suggesting she is next to suffer.
This was exactly what it should have been, with Slamovich tearing through a former champion and building momentum and credibility with the Impact audience.
This story, while hardly dynamic, has been well built and will culminate in a match between the Russian destroyer and Shaw that means more now than it would have in less competent creative hands.
Slamovich and Shaw are stars and will be so for the Knockouts division as long as Impact continues their steady builds.
Result
Slamovich squashed Rayne
Grade
C+
Honor No More vs. Bullet Club
- An braggadocious Bennett told the fans to "Too Sweet" him as he worked over Austin.
- Bey's facial expression when caught that low blow was fantastic. Between his expressions and body language, and his in-ring work, he might be the most underrated asset on the Impact roster.
- During a backstage interview featuring Steve Maclin, conducted by Gia Miller, Sami Callihan attacked, escalating his rivalry with the breakout heel.
- Backstage, Rich Swann interrupted a discussion between Scott D'Amore and Josh Alexander and pitched a shot at the world title he never really had a chance to regain. First, the EVP booked him against the debuting Kushida next week.
The battle for faction supremacy between Honor No More and Bullet Club continued with tag team action pitting Matt Taven and Mike Bennett against Ace Austin and Chris Bey.
Austin found himself on the defensive at one point as he was beaten down by his opponents and cut off from his partner. A late-match hot tag to Bey sparked a comeback for Bullet Club, despite having less experience as a team than their opponents, who previously enjoyed success in Ring of Honor as two-thirds of The Kingdom.
Bullet Club rolled late, only for Maria Kanellis to hop up on the apron and provide a distraction. Taven took the opportunity to deliver a low blow to The Ultimate Finnesser, only for Heath to interfere and lay the former ROH world champion out.
Austin re-entered the ring, delivered The Fold and scored the hard-fought victory.
The feud between Honor No More and the Bullet Club has been hella entertaining, if nothing else, and the in-ring action has been more than solid. That was certainly the case here, with both teams putting in the work and delivering a damn good tag match as a result.
Heath's interference was to be expected and, while the end game is not quite apparent at this point, his "from outta nowhere" shtick has been the best thing he has done in Impact to date.
Result
Austin and Bey defeated Taven and Bennett
Grade
B-
No. 1 Contender's Match: Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin
- Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt did a hell of a job of putting over Shelley's lack of singles opportunities, pointing out that this is his first No. 1 contender's match. They also revealed that this is the first one-on-one match-up between the partners since 2009. Superb commentary work.
- Kushida's return was fantastic and gave this superb episode the emphatic finale it deserved.
Together, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin achieved the pinnacle of tag team wrestling and establish the Motor City Machine Guns as one of the best tandems of their generation. Apart, each man enjoyed their own success, revolutionizing pro wrestling as part of the X-Division and, in Sabin's case, defying perceptions about his size to become world champion.
Thursday night, Shelley sought to follow in his partner's footsteps and earn an Impact title shot against Josh Alexander at Emergence. To do so, he would have to defeat the man he traveled the roads and built his legacy with.
Sabin was the aggressor early, targeting his opponent's neck, but Shelley answered by focusing his attack on the knees. Shelley dominated the action, systematically picking Sabin apart by targeting different limbs.
Sabin fought back and the action intensified down the stretch, culminating with Shelley delivering Shellshock and tapping Sabin out for the grueling win.
There was considerable hype for this one given the competitors involved, what it meant to Shelley's legacy and the history both men have in the Impact Zone. It did not disappoint.
This was a showcase for Shelley, a reminder to the world that not only is he one of the most dynamic and explosive workers in the industry, but is as technically sound as anyone. He stretched, punished, manipulated and contorted Sabin's body at multiple points and was able to capitalize on the damage caused by forcing the tapout.
Shelley vs. Alexander for the world title will be absolutely extraordinary and a match that will be more than deserving of your time and attention come August 12.
To put an exclamation point on the show, Kushida made his debut, fending off Violent By Design as they attacked the competitors. His arrival in Impact is great for the promotion, but also for Kushida, whose time stateside is defined by an NXT run best described as "piss-poor," through very little fault of his own.
Coming to the aid of Shelley makes sense given their history as the Time Splitters and it will now be interesting to see if the Machine Guns form a super team with Kushida or if the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star's presence, on top of this main event, forces Shelley and Sabin apart.
Result
Shelley defeated Sabin to become No. 1 contender
Grade
A
