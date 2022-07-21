Trevor Rosenthal Agrees to 1-Year Giants Contract; Last Pitched in 2020

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

The San Francisco Giants announced that they have signed relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal to a one-year deal worth a prorated $4.5 million for the remainder of the season.

As noted by Jon Becker of FanGraphs, that would mean Rosenthal signed for a year and $1,903,846.15.

Rosenthal could also earn $1 million in performance bonuses for appearing in MLB games, per John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, who provided more details:

In addition, Rosenthal has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Per Shea, he will rehab in Arizona, home of the Giants' Scottsdale spring-training facilities.

As noted by the full Giants' press release announcing the move (h/t Danny Emerman of KNBR), Rosenthal has not pitched since 2020. He underwent two surgeries in 2021: one in April to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, and one in July to repair a torn labrum in his right hip.

Rosenthal excelled during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, posting a 1.90 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 11 saves over 23 games with the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres. He struck out 38 batters.

Rosenthal has pitched in the bigs for eight years and has 132 saves and a 3.36 ERA to his name. His first six years were with the St. Louis Cardinals, and he represented the team in the 2015 All-Star Game. Rosenthal pitched for the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals in 2019

He signed with the Oakland Athletics for the 2021 season but did not make an appearance because of injury. Rosenthal will be sticking in the Bay Area, though, as he looks to help the Giants make back-to-back playoff appearances.