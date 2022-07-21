Deshaun Watson, Browns' QB Depth Chart After Reported Josh Rosen Contract

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns added depth to the quarterback room by signing Josh Rosen, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Deshaun Watson remains the projected starter when he is active, but he could face a suspension under the league's personal-conduct policy after being accused of sexual assault or misconduct by more than 20 women.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Browns are "bracing" for an eight-game suspension for Watson.

Cleveland had experience at the position behind Watson and added even more Thursday.

Browns QB Depth Chart

1. Deshaun Watson

2. Jacoby Brissett

3. Josh Rosen

4. Joshua Dobbs

The Browns are starting completely fresh at quarterback in 2022 after Baker Mayfield made 59 starts over the last four years. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick was traded to the Carolina Panthers earlier this month.

Case Keenum and Nick Mullens also made starts for Cleveland last year but are no longer on the roster.

Watson will be the new face of the franchise for the Browns after signing a five-year, $230 million contract, but the team will likely turn to Jacoby Brissett when the starter is unavailable.

Brissett made five starts as the Miami Dolphins backup last season, finishing 2021 with 1,283 passing yards and five touchdowns with four interceptions. He is best known for his time with the Indianapolis Colts, serving as QB1 during the 2017 and 2019 seasons.

The 29-year-old likely won't light up the stat sheet, but he can help by using his mobility while limiting mistakes in a run-heavy offense.

Rosen could then be the next man up as he seeks another chance to resurrect his career. The 10th overall pick in 2018 made 13 starts as a rookie, totaling 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. After being replaced by Kyler Murray, Rosen was traded to the Dolphins and has made only three starts since.

The former UCLA star is still just 25 years old with plenty of upside, which could make him a reliable backup for Cleveland.

A 2017 fourth-round pick, Joshua Dobbs has made six appearances in his career and has an uphill battle to make the team.