Knicks' Julius Randle Out vs. Heat After Suffering Sprained Ankle Injury

New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat due to a sprained left ankle, the team announced.

The 28-year-old leads the Knicks with 25.4 points and 10.0 rebounds while also contributing 4.1 assists per season. He had three points and five rebounds in 15 minutes of action against Miami before exiting.

After being drafted seventh overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014, Randle spent four lackluster seasons in Purple and Gold before joining the New Orleans Pelicans for a year. He signed a three-year deal with the Knicks in 2019 and finally found his footing as his career took off.

The Kentucky product was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021 and also won the NBA Most Improved Player award that season. He helped lead the Knicks to their only playoff appearance in the last nine years, but the team had a significant drop-off in 2021-22.

New York finished with a 37-45 record and failed to make the playoffs. Randle dealt with frustration throughout the year, as he was fined at least $130,000 for incidents involving criticizing referees.

Prior to last season, New York rewarded the Dallas native with a four-year, $117 million contract extension. He is earning $23.8 million this season as the new deal kicks in.

Randle has emerged as the clear leader of the Knicks, and he has more pieces around him to help the team make a push for the playoffs. New York added coveted free-agent point guard Jalen Brunson, giving the franchise the floor general it has needed for so long. The Knicks also re-signed promising center Mitchell Robinson and rewarded fourth-year swingman R.J. Barrett with a four-year contract extension.

Those moves paid off in a big way. The Knicks entered Wednesday's game with a 43-33 record, good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

While Randle is sidelined, New York is better equipped to handle his absence this year. Obi Toppin will likely see more playing time. Brunson and Co. will need to produce consistently while their leader is out to ensure a guaranteed playoff spot.