Bronny James Reportedly Not Seen by College Coaches as 'Likely' to Play CBB

Bronny James is entering his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School, but some people believe his basketball career will not continue on a traditional path.

247Sports' Adam Finkelstein recently discussed James' recruitment while reviewing his performance at Nike Peach Jam earlier this week, and he said there was chatter that the son of NBA star LeBron James isn't destined for college basketball.

"Now, one question I've been getting this week—both in the gym and over the Twittersphere ... who's recruiting Bronny James?" Finkelstein said. "Well, I don't know that anybody's really recruiting Bronny James. I think the perception is that Bronny James is not going to play college basketball."

Finkelstein continued: "That is not fact by any stretch. But as you sit in a college coaches' section and you just kind of hear what coaches are saying about this, I haven't heard anyone who's said, 'Yeah, we're making a hard push for Bronny.'"

Bronny James is currently ranked as the No. 7 shooting guard and No. 46 overall player in the class of 2023 by 247Sports' composite. However, he doesn't have any official offers listed on his recruitment page.

At 6'3" and 190 pounds, James isn't the physically imposing figure his father was at his age, but he's a skilled player who made a good impression at the Nike Peach Jam.

Per Finkelstein, James had a 28-point performance in a game Monday and showed more aggression on offense than he had previously displayed. Finkelstein believes James is "trending in the right direction" as he enters his senior year, which makes his lack of recruitment somewhat baffling.

"And it has nothing to do with the type of player he is," Finkelstein said. "I think everybody is in agreement that he is a good player who can impact winning pretty much from day one at the college level."

While Finkelstein made it clear that nothing is official regarding James' situation, he reiterated that the nearly universal belief is that college ball isn't in his future.

"I just think the perception—although we haven't heard anything definitive at all out of Bronny's camp—is that he is not likely to play college basketball. So we will see if that changes in the coming weeks and months," he said. "But right now, I have not spoken to any college coaches that think they have a good chance of landing him or even think that it's an especially worthwhile endeavor in terms of recruiting him."