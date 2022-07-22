Predicting Every NFL Team's Biggest Bust of the 2022 NFL SeasonJuly 22, 2022
Predicting Every NFL Team's Biggest Bust of the 2022 NFL Season
At this juncture of the offseason, every franchise has reason to be optimistic about the upcoming NFL campaign.
While a case can be made for just about any player to have a strong showing this coming year, the truth is that each team will have at least one bust amongst the noteworthy talents on their 2022 rosters.
Expectations may be high for these players going into the season, but there is a strong chance they fail to meet them for a variety of reasons.
With that in mind, here’s a look at the player with the most bust potential on each of the league's 32 teams as well as some reasons why they will disappoint this year.
Arizona Cardinals: WR Rondale Moore
Rondale Moore was a popular sleeper pick as a rookie with the Arizona Cardinals last year. While he showed flashes of talent during his first season, he ultimately only had four games with 50 or more receiving yards on his way to a 54-catch, 435-yard, one-score campaign.
Moore was mostly utilized as a gadget-type weapon in this offense. He saw less than 50 percent of the offensive snaps and had a concerningly low 1.3-yard average depth of target.
Although it initially appeared there would be more opportunity for Moore to take on a bigger role in 2022 following Christian Kirk’s departure, Arizona’s decision to trade for Marquise Brown could result in a net loss of volume for the second-year wideout.
While Moore could flash some impressive numbers during the six games DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for, he's likely to disappoint once the No. 1 receiver is back in the mix and finish his second campaign on an underwhelming note.
Atlanta Falcons: QB Marcus Mariota
The Atlanta Falcons have found themselves evaluating a new starting quarterback for the first time in 14 years.
With Matt Ryan being shipped off to the Indianapolis Colts, the team is forging ahead with Marcus Mariota and third-round rookie Desmond Ridder competing for the QB1 role in training camp.
Although Ridder is coming off an impressive run at Cincinnati, Mariota reportedly has the inside track for the job based on his familiarity with head coach Arthur Smith's system.
While Mariota is likely to win out in this positional battle, the Falcons aren't going to be very competitive while he's holding the job. The 28-year-old led his Tennessee Titans squads to a sub-.500 record (29-32) during his four-and-a-half seasons as a starter and has long struggled with injuries.
Mariota missed time in each of his starting seasons and never threw for more than 3,426 yards or 26 touchdowns in any campaign.
Even if Mariota can stay healthy in 2022, he’s shown time and time again to be nothing more than a below-average QB. He isn't going to be the catalyst to end a four-year playoff drought in Atlanta, and the team will likely find itself in the league's basement at the conclusion of the upcoming season.
Baltimore Ravens: WR Devin Duvernay
The Baltimore Ravens made the rather questionable decision to not only trade away Marquise Brown during the 2022 draft, but also not bring in any replacement wideouts during the event.
With Brown and Sammy Watkins now gone, Devin Duvernay is poised to step into the WR2 role across from Rashod Bateman.
While Duvernay has proven himself to be an elite return man—evidenced by his Pro Bowl nod in 2021—he only has 53 career receptions for 473 yards and a pair of touchdowns since entering the league in 2020.
Duvernay believes he's capable of holding down the main returning job while also taking on a larger role on offense (per BaltimoreRavens.com):
"I love playing returner, I love playing receiver, I love having the ball, so if anything, it's just going to drive me to continue to be better and better."
Although Duvernay is confident he can thrive with an expanded workload, the Baltimore passing offense will be set back by a lack of battle-tested wideouts on the roster.
The Ravens are likely to regret not drafting a replacement for Brown and trusting Duvernay to make a seamless transition to WR2 as they look to return to the playoffs following a disappointing 2021 season.
Buffalo Bills: TE Dawson Knox
Dawson Knox joined the upper echelon of tight ends in 2021.
After teasing his potential for two years, Knox finally had a breakout third season, in which he racked up 587 yards and nine touchdowns on 49 receptions.
It remains to be seen if Knox can reach these heights again, especially now that the Buffalo Bills will have a new play caller following Brian Daboll's departure to become the New York Giants head coach.
Ken Dorsey is taking over the job after working as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach last year. There may be some growing pains as the team makes this transition, with rising star QB Josh Allen potentially taking a step back and lowering the ceiling of the entire offense.
Knox's production could see a noticeable dip if this offense isn't finding the end zone as often.
The tight end's breakout year was powered by paydirt, something he struggled with prior to 2021. The 25-year-old had just five touchdowns across 27 career games before scoring nine times in 15 contests last year.
Carolina Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey hasn't lived up to his billing as one of the league’s most dangerous dual-threat backs in recent years.
After downright dominating between 2018-2019—McCaffrey racked up 2,485 yards and 22 touchdowns on 506 totes and added 1,872 receiving yards and 10 scores on 223 receptions—the Carolina Panthers star has spent more time on the sidelines than he has on the field.
McCaffrey signed a blockbuster four-year, $64 million extension following a sterling 2019 campaign, but ended up missing all but three games in 2020. The 26-year-old was slightly healthier this past season, but still only saw action in seven contests while dealing with nagging injuries.
The Panthers are still holding out hope that McCaffrey can return to the game-breaking force he was just a few seasons ago. They opted not to trade him despite rumors swirling earlier in the offseason and are planning to forge ahead with McCaffrey as the starter in 2022.
The back isn’t going to take a single snap in the preseason as part of the team’s effort to ensure their superstar avoids any unnecessary injury risks, but it seems that McCaffrey’s best days could be behind him.
Chicago Bears: QB Justin Fields
Justin Fields is coming off a concerning rookie season, one in which he went just 2-8 as a starter while completing a meager 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions while taking 36 sacks.
While the Ohio State product did show glimpses of the playmaking abilities that caused the Chicago Bears to trade up in the 2021 draft to acquire him, it was one of the more underwhelming first-year QB performances in recent memory.
Fields is now heading into 2022 as the clear-cut starter—he was behind veteran Andy Dalton in training camp last year—and the pressure is on to show improvement following that abysmal campaign.
It’s going to be difficult for Fields to right the ship, however, especially with an offensive line that is likely to rate amongst the league’s worst units.
After ranking slightly below average in PFF’s end-of-season rankings (No. 22), only the Seattle Seahawks are expected to be worse in 2022. The site noted that the Bears will have the No. 31-ranked offensive line largely because of their decision to start a pair of sophomore tackles coming off ugly rookie years.
Chicago parted ways with its two highest-graded offensive lineman from last year, letting both Jason Peters and James Daniels—the only players to earn above a starting-caliber 70.0 score—walk in free agency.
With such poor projected protection, it’s hard to envision a scenario in which Fields doesn’t have another rough go of things in 2022.
Cincinnati Bengals: CB Eli Apple
The Cincinnati Bengals failed to address one of their biggest holes this offseason. By bringing back Eli Apple as a projected starter at the cornerback position, Cincinnati’s secondary will remain beatable.
That much was evident during Super Bowl LVI, when Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford worked with wideout Cooper Kupp to exploit the corner with a championship on the line. According to Next Gen Stats, Apple gave up both of Kupp’s scores in the contest.
While the team only had to pay $3.75 million to keep the starter for the upcoming season, it would have been better served finding a more competent player to take over the CB2 position.
Apple did have some positive moments during the 2021 season, including some strong man coverage showings, but his inconsistency in big moments ultimately hurt the Bengals when they needed him most.
Cincinnati did draft Cam Taylor-Britt in the second round as a potential replacement for Apple as early as this season. While it won’t be ideal to rush the rookie Nebraska product into action, it may be necessary if Apple is struggling in 2022.
Cleveland Browns: WR Amari Cooper
The Cleveland Browns deserve praise for making the trade that brought Amari Cooper over from the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.
The Browns only had to give up a fifth-rounder and lose a little bit of draft position in the sixth round to make the deal happen, quite a low cost to acquire a four-time Pro Bowl wideout.
While Cooper immediately becomes the best receiver on Cleveland’s roster, it’s unlikely he’ll return to his Pro Bowl form during his third stop in the league. Cooper is coming off a relatively disappointing 2021 campaign in which he only caught 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.
Cooper couldn’t take full advantage of the single coverage he often faced thanks to high-end teammates like CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup drawing plenty of defensive attention.
It’s hard to imagine Cooper rebounding in Cleveland with Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie David Bell as the club’s top pass-catchers around him.
Cooper can still be a productive asset for the Browns, but he’ll likely fail to live up to lofty expectations with his Pro Bowl days in the rear-view.
Dallas Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott is no longer the feared running back he was earlier in his career.
After averaging over 95 yards per game on the ground in each of his first three seasons, Elliott has steadily declined over the past few years. His production hit a new low in 2021 when he averaged just 58.9 rushing yards per contest.
Even his pass-catching abilities are fading. Elliott averaged at least 22 yards per game through the air in each of his first five seasons but failed to even reach a 17-yard per game mark this past year.
With Tony Pollard on the come-up and poised to see a significant increase in touches this coming season, it’s readily apparent that Elliot is fading into the twilight of his career
While Elliott can still be a contributor to a winning Cowboys club, expecting him to be a top rusher putting up 100-plus yard performances with any regularity would be foolish.
Although Dallas is still paying him like a superstar, Elliott will see his workload further diminished as he settles into a more even timeshare with Pollard this coming campaign.
Denver Broncos: RB Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams is one of the more hyped players entering the 2022 season following his promising rookie performance.
The Denver Broncos running back rushed 203 times for 903 yards and four scores while adding 316 yards and a trio of touchdowns on 43 receptions in 2021.
While Williams should remain a key cog in Denver’s offense, it’s unlikely he’ll notably improve in any major statistical category this coming year.
With quarterback Russell Wilson taking over the reins at center in the Mile High, the Broncos' passing attack should see an increase in volume. The club hasn’t had a competent quarterback since Peyton Manning retired six years ago and can air it out more efficiently with the nine-time Pro Bowler now running the show.
Denver’s decision to retain Melvin Gordon will also eat into Williams’ workload. Gordon is gearing up for his third season with the Broncos, having started 16 games for the organization last year while racking up 918 yards and eight TDs on 203 carries. He was also a capable pass-catching back with 28 receptions for 213 yards and two scores.
Williams may have sky-high potential, but too many factors are working against him from becoming a dominant bell-cow running back in 2022.
Detroit Lions: RB D’Andre Swift
D’Andre Swift has been one of the most frustrating players in football since joining the Detroit Lions in 2020.
While the running back has put up decent numbers—especially as a pass-catcher—when healthy, he has performed poorly as a rusher and has had durability issues in each of his first two seasons.
Swift racked up 617 yards and five scores on 151 totes while posting 452 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 62 catches in just 13 games last year.
While his snap count increased to 560 in those matchups after he saw just 398 snaps in the same number of games last year, Swift still hasn’t been on the field as much as Detroit fans would have hoped.
Even when healthy, Swift hasn’t contributed at a high level outside of his receiving skills. According to Ian Hartitz of PFF.com, the 23-year-old ranked dead-last in the site’s rushing grade metric amongst the 50 backs who qualified with 100 or more carries.
Unless he shows serious improvement as a ball carrier, Swift will remain an injury-prone, one-dimensional pass-catching back set up to disappoint in 2022.
Green Bay Packers: WR Christian Watson
The Green Bay Packers accomplished their No. 1 offseason goal by retaining Aaron Rodgers on a contract extension. Unfortunately, they couldn’t keep his top receiver and were forced to trade superstar Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.
With Adams out of the picture, Green Bay’s receiving corps leaves much to be desired. The team has a smattering of underwhelming veterans in Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins set to play key roles along with rookie second-round pick Christian Watson.
Watson will be the X-factor in this offense. At 6’5”, 208 pounds, the North Dakota State product has the size and athleticism to be an elite playmaker in the league.
The rookie may not be ready to take on a large volume of work in Year 1. He did well but didn’t exactly dominate lesser competition for the run-heavy Bison, tallying up 43 receptions for 800 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games as a senior.
Given his unpolished route-running tree and inconsistent catching abilities, it will take Watson some time to adapt to the speed and physicality of the NFL.
Watson’s upside may be undeniable, but expecting him to have a breakout 2022 campaign is rather unrealistic.
Houston Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr.
The Houston Texans weren’t put off by Derek Stingley Jr.’s health issues when they drafted him at No. 3 overall this year.
While Stingley does have the upside to become one of the game’s few true shutdown cornerbacks, it could take some time before he’s truly healthy and reaching his potential.
Stingley notably underwent a Lisfranc surgery last September, a procedure he was still rehabilitating from during the pre-draft process.
The LSU product will also need to knock some rust off after he saw action in only 10 games since the start of the 2020 campaign while battling several ailments that limited his capabilities.
Given his lack of reps and underwhelming showings over the past couple years, it could take Stingley quite a bit of time to get back up to speed.
It may result in a ho-hum rookie campaign in terms of on-field production, but a clean bill of health will have him set up nicely to dominate in 2023 and beyond.
Indianapolis Colts: CB Stephon Gilmore
The Indianapolis Colts struggled to get steady production from the cornerback position last year. The team brought in Stephon Gilmore in free agency to help rectify that issue, but it’s not going to be easy for the aging defensive back to turn this unit around himself.
Gilmore was one of the best defenders in the league between 2017 and 2019 but hasn’t performed at that level over the last two seasons.
Injuries have kept Gilmore off the field for 14 games in that span while hindering his ability to be an elite cover man when on it.
The 10-year veteran only suited up for a career-low eight games during his lone season with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and is a real risk to miss more time this coming season. Even if he can stay healthy, Gilmore’s coverage skills have been noticeably fading.
On the bright side, the Colts won’t ask Gilmore to play as much man as he did during his recent stops with the New England Patriots and Panthers.
The scheme change could help hide some of the 31-year-old’s declining skills, but there’s a chance Gilmore’s production falls off a cliff in 2022.
Jacksonville Jaguars: OG Brandon Scherff
Brandon Scherff has been one of the better interior linemen the NFL has to offer when healthy. Unfortunately, Scherff has greatly struggled with his availability for much of his career, missing multiple games in each of the last five seasons.
The Jacksonville Jaguars brought Scherff in to shore up the offensive trenches with the knowledge that the 30-year-old isn’t likely to suit up for all 17 games. He hasn’t played a full campaign since his sophomore year in 2016 and missed five or more games in two of the last three seasons.
While he still made the Pro Bowl in five of the last six seasons and commanded nearly $50 million on a three-year deal, don't be surprised if Scherff is sidelined for a significant stretch again in 2022.
The addition may have been worth the risk to a Jaguars squad desperate to improve Trevor Lawrence’s protection as the QB gears up for a critical second season, but there’s a real risk that Scherff goes down as one of the team’s biggest free-agent busts if he goes down for long stretches with more injuries.
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
It wasn’t too long ago that Clyde Edwards-Helaire was expected to take over the league as a hyped first-round rookie back joining an electrifying Kansas City Chiefs offense.
While the Chiefs offense has remained a high-powered unit, Edwards-Helaire hasn’t lived up to his billing.
After a tantalizing rookie year in which he amassed 803 yards on 181 totes in 13 games, CEH regressed to just 517 yards on 119 carries in 10 games this past season. His pass-catching numbers also fell from 36 receptions for 297 yards to 19 catches for 129 yards.
It’s too early to definitively call Edwards-Helaire a bust, but the discussion can certainly begin. Fellow 2020 draftee Jonathan Taylor—taken nine picks after the Chiefs selected CEH at No. 32 overall—emerged as the league’s top back while Edwards-Helaire did little more than frustrate fans in Kansas City during Year 2.
Edwards-Helaire is facing an uphill battle to prove he was worthy of his lofty draft position in 2022. If he can’t improbably improve to become a feature back who can stay healthy, the Chiefs will likely regret this selection.
Las Vegas Raiders: Edge Chandler Jones
Chandler Jones is coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Arizona Cardinals, a year in which he racked up 10.5 sacks in total.
While that double-digit sack count is impressive at first glance, it’s worth noting that nearly half of that tally came in Week 1 when Jones brought down Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill five times. Discounting that contest, Jones has just 6.5 sacks in 20 games since the start of the 2020 campaign.
Jones is now well on the wrong side of 30—he turned 32 right after the 2021 campaign ended—and joining a new defensive scheme for the first time since he was traded from the New England Patriots to the Cardinals in 2016.
Jones can still be a quality edge-rusher now that he’s with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he’s no longer the type of talent who amassed 49 sacks between 2017 and 2019. Expecting him to contribute at that high of a level at this point in his career is unrealistic.
Los Angeles Chargers: CB Bryce Callahan
The Los Angeles Chargers have taken a major risk with the signing of Bryce Callahan to shore up their secondary.
The cornerback has been severely injury-prone over the last six seasons, missing a total of 31 games in that span. He just wrapped up a two-season stint with the Denver Broncos having participated in just 21 of a possible 33 contests.
Despite this, the Bolts brought in the 30-year-old to play a notable role in 2022. Although it didn’t cost them much financially—Callahan inked a meager one-year, $1.3 million deal—it could hinder their secondary when he’s spending a good chunk of time on the IR.
While Los Angeles does have free-agent pickup J.C. Jackson and incumbent corners Asante Samuel Jr. and Michael Davis, the unit could quickly look thin if Callahan is sidelined.
It's reasonable to think Callahan will contribute at a high level when he is on the field, but those moments will likely be too few for the Chargers to feel great about this signing when looking back on it at the end of the season.
Los Angeles Rams: OT Joe Noteboom
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to forge ahead without longtime left tackle Andrew Whitworth anchoring the offensive line.
After protecting the blind side for the last half-decade and capping his career with a Super Bowl championship, the 40-year-old opted to retire back in March. The decision has opened the door for Joe Noteboom to take over the position on a full-time basis.
Noteboom has experience at the left tackle spot, filling in for an injured Whitworth for nearly half of the 2020 campaign. The results weren’t great, as Noteboom scored a middling 60.3 PFF grade and allowed two sacks that season.
The 27-year-old performed slightly better during his two starts last year, earning a 76.0 PFF grade while allowing one sack on 174 snaps.
While the Rams are clearly confident that Noteboom can do the job—evidenced by the club giving him a three-year, $40 million contract in free agency—it will be tough to seamlessly replace Whitworth and the 86.1 PFF grade he scored in 2021.
Expect some growing pains as the Rams make this transition, one that could set the offense back slightly and hamper the team’s electrifying offense as it prepares to defend its Super Bowl title.
Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins finally made the decision to fully commit to Tua Tagovailoa this offseason.
After seemingly endless trade speculation to start his career, the ‘Phins opted to build around the young signal-caller and provided him the tools needed to succeed in 2022.
With guys like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson Jr. making up one of the league’s more impressive receiving corps and an improved offensive line that picked up an elite left tackle in Terron Armstead, it’s now up to Tagovailoa to show he can become a top-tier NFL quarterback.
Expectations will be high for the No. 5 overall pick in 2020 to evolve his game this coming season. He’s come painfully close to making the playoffs in each of the last two years and has a decent 13-8 career record as a starter, but his stat line does leave something to be desired.
Tagovailoa has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,467 yards and 27 touchdowns against 15 interceptions and 40 sacks taken.
Getting better at throwing the deep ball will be imperative. The 24-year-old has only connected on 17 of his 48 passes that traveled 20-plus yards in the air, a number that needs to improve with Hill on the roster.
If Tagovailoa shows he's nothing more than an average QB again this year, the Dolphins hold a pair of first-round picks in the 2023 draft. That is capital they can use to acquire a signal-caller who can get the job done, whether it’s trading for one or picking a rookie to hand the keys to.
Minnesota Vikings: Edge Za’Darius Smith
The Minnesota Vikings are intimately familiar with what a healthy Za’Darius Smith can bring to the table after the former Green Bay Packers edge-rusher notched 4.5 sacks in his five appearances against them.
While Smith has been a force when active in recent years, he only saw the field for a single regular season game in 2021. Despite this, the Vikings still opted to dish out a three-year, $42 million deal to the seven-year veteran at the start of free agency.
There’s a good chance Smith fails to live up to this contract. He’ll be turning 30 years old just three days before he faces his old team in the season-opener, and his best days could be in the rear-view.
If Smith is forced to miss time this year, Minnesota could be bereft of pass-rushing talent. The team already employs another injury-prone edge-rusher in Danielle Hunter—who has seen action in just seven of a possible 33 games over the past two seasons—and can’t afford to lose both in 2022.
Even if healthy, Smith may not be the player he once was.
In 2020 Smith started 16 games on the edge for the second straight year but failed to make the same sort of impact that he did the season prior. It was evident in his PFF grade, which fell to a 76.7 after he earned an incredible 90.2 during his first season with the Packers.
New England Patriots: LB Mack Wilson
The New England Patriots appear ready for a changing of the guard at the linebacker position.
After deploying Dont'a Hightower in the middle of their defense for the past decade, New England opted not to retain the 32-year-old in free agency. That decision has opened the door for Mack Wilson to play a bigger role for the club in 2022.
It’s a decision the Patriots could regret, even if Hightower had clearly lost a step in recent seasons. Wilson spent the last three years with the Cleveland Browns, failing to carve out a reliable role after being drafted in the fifth round back in 2019.
Wilson has only secured 163 tackles, nine pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble during his NFL career. He started 14 games and played 88 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie but lost playing time in each of the last two years, seeing his starts and snap count drop to a career-low six and 21 percent, respectively, in 2021.
While New England is hoping he can live up to the potential he has thus far failed to reach, it could be difficult for the Alabama product to finally put it all together.
The Patriots’ complex defense is notoriously difficult to pick up, and it could take the linebacker time to make the adjustment, setting him up for a down 2022 campaign.
New Orleans Saints: OT Trevor Penning
After letting Terron Armstead walk in free agency, the cash-strapped New Orleans Saints opted to fill their left tackle void by drafting Trevor Penning in the first round.
Penning is an intriguing prospect who has boom-or-bust potential. The Northern Iowa product has an enviable mix of size, athleticism and strength—assets that could make him an elite tackle in the NFL—but he’s still exceedingly raw in terms of talent.
The 6’7”, 332-pound tackle has the physical makeup and attitude of a franchise-caliber offensive lineman, but the work the No. 19 overall pick put on tape with the Panthers was more indicative of a late-round prospect.
If Penning doesn’t show improvement early on, it’s unlikely he’ll beat out James Hurst for the starting LT job.
It would be a disappointing start to the No. 19 overall pick’s career, one hopefully he will be able to overcome with some improvement from the bench.
New York Giants: WR Kadarius Toney
The New York Giants should be disappointed with Kadarius Toney's rookie year. After expending the No. 20 overall pick on the Florida receiver, Toney failed to meet expectations despite ample opportunity to thrive with the club.
Toney saw action in just 10 games last year, catching 39 passes for 420 yards. He failed to find the end zone even once, a concerning stat for such a naturally talented prospect.
While the 6'0", 193-pound wideout did show flashes of elite playmaking during a 10-catch, 189-yard outing against the rival Dallas Cowboys, he was also ejected from that same contest for throwing a punch.
Those bouts of immaturity and nagging injuries ultimately derailed what could have been a promising first season for the 23-year-old.
Toney may be one of the more athletic wideouts in the league, but until he is able to become more consistent and avoid injuries, he'll remain one of the more frustrating players on Big Blue’s roster.
New York Jets: OT Mekhi Becton
The New York Jets seemed to have their left tackle woes sorted after they selected Mekhi Becton early in the first round of the 2020 draft.
The Louisville product put together a promising rookie campaign and seemed ready to build upon that showing in 2021. Unfortunately, Becton went down after playing just 48 snaps last year and was never able to return to the field.
New York’s brass is reportedly frustrated with Becton’s recovery and rehabilitation process. The 23-year-old was only supposed to miss up to eight weeks after going down in last season’s opener with a knee injury, but he ultimately missed the next 16 contests.
If Becton has issues with his conditioning and struggles to shake off the rust or misses a large amount of time again, the Jets offense will be limited in terms of its capabilities.
Gang Green has done a nice job revamping the offensive side of the ball to end a lengthy rebuild and emerge as a contender in 2022, but Becton could be the weak link that holds them back.
Philadelphia Eagles: RB Miles Sanders
Injuries have been the unfortunate story of Miles Sanders' career.
The Philadelphia Eagles running back has missed nine games over the past two seasons, ailments that have held him back from becoming a bona fide superstar.
While Sanders has undeniable talent—he's averaged a highly-impressive 5.4 yards per carry since the start of the 2020 campaign—he’s only been able to log a shade over 1,000 snaps while battling chronic ankle and knee injuries these last two years.
The Eagles are keenly aware of Sanders' propensity to miss time. It's part of the reason the team drafted Kenneth Gainwell last year and brought Boston Scott back on a one-year deal this offseason.
It wouldn't be a shock if Philadelphia also came to terms with Jordan Howard at some point during the 2022 campaign as some experts are projecting. Howard helped fill in for Sanders last year, racking up 406 yards on 86 carries, and could perform a similar role for the club this season.
Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Diontae Johnson
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have more than a quarterback conundrum on their hands this offseason.
According to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson isn't happy with his current contract and is running out of time to get one done.
Because the Steelers traditionally haven’t paid their wideouts and don’t negotiate new deals during the season, there is a real chance Johnson will be heading into his final season with the club.
It's hard to fault Johnson for wanting to get his contract ironed out before he enters unfamiliar territory with either a veteran cast-off or rookie QB throwing him passes.
Johnson is coming off a career-best 107-reception, 1,161-receiving yard, eight-touchdown campaign. While he thrived with Ben Roethlisberger under center, he could be in line for a regression with either Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett taking over for the retired signal-caller.
Johnson should still be a force, but it’s doubtful he’ll hit those same lofty marks in 2022. That could hamper his earning power next offseason as he looks for a new deal.
San Francisco 49ers: QB Trey Lance
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to make a change under center this season.
After Jimmy Garoppolo led the team to a pair of NFC Championship Game appearances and a Super Bowl trip over the past three seasons, the team is forging ahead with Trey Lance as its new starter.
Lance earned limited reps as a rookie, starting two games that Garoppolo was injured for and seeing the field sparingly on certain packages in a few other contests.
He finished the year having completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 603 yards and five touchdowns against two interceptions. He also ran 38 times for 168 yards and a score.
The North Dakota State product has some issues to work out before he can become as effective of a starter as Garoppolo has been for the club.
One is his chemistry with star tight end George Kittle, who caught just one pass for 29 yards from Lance last year. The other is his ability to take on the rush. PFF gave Lance a commendable 110.2 passer rating in clean pockets but dropped that mark to a 56.5 in pressured-pocket situations.
If Lance can’t improve in these areas in 2022, it will be difficult for him to reach his potential and emerge as the elite starter the Niners were hoping for when they traded up to draft him No. 3 overall last year.
Seattle Seahawks: RB Rashaad Penny
For the last five games of the 2021 campaign, the Seattle Seahawks finally saw the version of Rashaad Penny they had been hoping for.
After drafting the running back in the first round in 2018, Penny had spent an inordinate amount of time sidelined with injuries. After it initially seemed like his 2021 campaign would be another lost one, Penny came on with a vengeance starting in Week 12.
Over the last third of the campaign, no other back in the NFL was more productive. Penny ran 102 times for a league-best 706 yards and six touchdowns in that span, with 12 of those carries going for 15 or more yards.
The performance earned Penny a one-year deal worth $5.75 million from the Seahawks, who had previously declined to pick up his fifth-year option.
While Penny looked like one of the top backs in football during that six-game stretch to close 2021, he now must prove he can stay healthy and perform at that level for a full season.
Given he's missed 20 games in the last two seasons alone, it's hard to trust the 26-year-old’s durability.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Leonard Fournette
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rewarded Leonard Fournette’s contributions over the last two years with a three-year, $21 million deal this offseason.
The team could already be regretting that decision after the running back appeared to have gained over 30 pounds from his listed playing weight during his appearance at mandatory minicamp.
Fournette emerged as Tampa’s go-to back in 2021, racking up 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries. He also evolved as a pass-catcher, securing 69 receptions for 454 yards and a pair of scores.
If he’s truly out of shape by the start of the season, the 27-year-old could see his playing time quickly drop.
Rookie Rachaad White and third-year back Ke’Shawn Vaughn are both key candidates to soak some snaps in 2022 regardless of Fournette’s conditioning.
White was already one of the more intriguing additions in the 2022 draft. The Arizona State product is an elite receiver who was set to challenge for a major role as a third-down back early in his career.
While Fournette will almost certainly still work as the early down and short yardage back this year, don’t be surprised when White takes over in passing situations.
Tennessee Titans: OT Taylor Lewan
Taylor Lewan established himself as one of the league’s top left tackles during the first half-decade of his career. Since then, the massive 6’7”, 309-pound offensive lineman has had problems staying healthy and seen a drop in production.
After starting all but two games between 2015 and 2018—and making the Pro Bowl on three occasions—Lewan has since missed a quarter of the 2019 campaign, was sidelined for 11 games in 2020 and couldn’t suit up for four games last year.
Lewan’s performances on the field are clearly being negatively impacted by these ailments. He earned a career-low 61.8 PFF grade in 2020 and improved to just a 70.9 mark this past season.
The 31-year-old may still be a starting-caliber talent, but he’s no longer the dominant offensive line anchor for the Tennessee Titans he once was.
While Lewan’s advancing age has brought a maturity that has smoothed out some parts of his game—he’s only been whistled for four penalties over his last 19 games, a massive drop from the seven or more he was flagged for each season between 2015 and 2019—it’s also diminishing his protection skills.
Those aren’t likely to return as Lewan gears up for his ninth NFL season, one that could be his worst yet even if he can stay healthy.
Washington Commanders: WR Curtis Samuel
Curtis Samuel has the talent to become one of the NFL's most uniquely dangerous weapons.
Unfortunately, that upside hasn’t come close to being realized because of maddening inconsistency and injuries pockmarking the receiver’s first five years in the league.
Samuel seemed to be finally putting it all together during his last two years with the Carolina Panthers. He only missed one game during that stretch and caught 131 passes for 1,478 yards and nine touchdowns while adding another 330 yards and three scores on 60 carries.
That production and upside earned the 25-year-old a three-year, $34.5 million deal from the Washington Commanders in free agency, a signing the team would quickly regret. Samuel only saw action in one game last year, catching a mere six passes for 27 yards and rushing four times for 11 yards.
There is still a chance that Samuel emerges as a legit contributor for Washington, but the presence of rookie Jahan Dotson will cut into the veteran’s potential volume even if he can stay healthy.