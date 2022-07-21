Cam Newton Rumors: Browns Not Expected to Show Interest in Free-Agent QB

Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton isn't expected to be a target for the Cleveland Browns, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Cabot reported the Browns planned to work out A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen as they look to strengthen their depth at quarterback. The team wants to cover all of its bases in the event Deshaun Watson is suspended following the NFL's investigation into allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Newton remains unsigned after his one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers expired.

The 2015 MVP made an explosive return to the Panthers, for whom he spent the first nine years of his career. He was responsible for a touchdown with each of his first two touches in a 34-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

But the honeymoon period didn't last long. Newton provided steadily diminishing returns until he finished 7-of-13 for 61 yards and an interception in a 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, the idea of the Browns or another team giving Newton another shot isn't unreasonable.

The 33-year-old had a bright start to the 2020 season, throwing for 714 yards and two touchdowns and running for another 149 yards and four scores in his first three starts with the New England Patriots.

He then tested positive for COVID-19, acknowledging after the season he didn't feel the same on the field when he returned.

The Panthers, meanwhile, watched their best offensive player, Christian McCaffrey, miss more than half the year with injuries in 2021. They also fired their offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, during their Week 13 bye.

With a more stable situation and a stronger supporting cast, the second of which he'd definitely have in Cleveland, Newton might be a better quarterback. His days of playing at a Pro Bowl level are gone, but the door may not be closed on him looking like a solid starter or situational threat.

Alas, it doesn't appear the Browns are going to provide him with the opportunity.