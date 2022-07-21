X

    Fans Question Cardinals for Kyler Murray's Reported Contract as No. 2-Paid NFL QB

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 21, 2022

    Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Arizona Cardinals believe Kyler Murray is worthy of being one of the NFL's highest-paid players.

    Others, not so much.

    Several fans and media members questioned the Cardinals' decision to lavish Murray with a five-year, $230.5 million contract, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes $160 million guaranteed and makes Murray the NFL's second-highest-paid player on an annual basis.

    Booth LaFleur @iBlakelock

    Kyler Murray shouldn’t be paid as a top 5 or even top 10 player until he wins a meaningful game

    Derrickhenrystan @titans4L_

    lmao not worth it

    Ron Miller @ron_miller

    Kyler Murray is a decent player, but not one who deserves a contract that makes him one of the highest paid players in the NFL. <a href="https://t.co/OI0dFpZQ69">https://t.co/OI0dFpZQ69</a>

    Doug Barnett @DougBar02796914

    Big mistake by Cards. What a waste of money.

    Zach Brunner @FantasyFlurry

    Good for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Even better for the rest of the NFC.

    The deal is worth $500,000 more than the $230 million contract Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns in March. That extra money may be a largely symbolic gesture to have Murray's overall money rank higher than Watson's.

    Murray has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons but has not established himself among the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks. He's never thrown for 4,000 yards or 30 touchdowns in a season, though he is one of the most mobile quarterbacks in football.

    While fans may balk at the money involved, it's just a matter of doing business in the NFL. The highest-paid player at a position is rarely the best player. Agents and players tend to use the baseline of previous contracts when negotiating new deals.

    The next top quarterback deal will likely eclipse this one, and it may be a player less accomplished than Murray.

