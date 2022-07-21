Fans Question Cardinals for Kyler Murray's Reported Contract as No. 2-Paid NFL QB

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals believe Kyler Murray is worthy of being one of the NFL's highest-paid players.

Others, not so much.

Several fans and media members questioned the Cardinals' decision to lavish Murray with a five-year, $230.5 million contract, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes $160 million guaranteed and makes Murray the NFL's second-highest-paid player on an annual basis.

The deal is worth $500,000 more than the $230 million contract Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns in March. That extra money may be a largely symbolic gesture to have Murray's overall money rank higher than Watson's.

Murray has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons but has not established himself among the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks. He's never thrown for 4,000 yards or 30 touchdowns in a season, though he is one of the most mobile quarterbacks in football.

While fans may balk at the money involved, it's just a matter of doing business in the NFL. The highest-paid player at a position is rarely the best player. Agents and players tend to use the baseline of previous contracts when negotiating new deals.

The next top quarterback deal will likely eclipse this one, and it may be a player less accomplished than Murray.