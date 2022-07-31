Seth Rollins Attacks Riddle at WWE SummerSlam After Match Called off Due to Injury

Photo credit: WWE.com

Riddle's attempt to get the advantage on Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam didn't go as planned.

After the company announced earlier this week that The Original Bro wasn't medically cleared to compete following Rollins' attack at the end of Monday's Raw, Riddle tried to take matters into his own hands at Nissan Stadium.

He made a surprise appearance to call out The Visionary, who was happy to oblige.

Rollins and Riddle got into a brawl in the aisleway before working their way to the ring.

The Visionary ended the chaos by hitting his rival with a curb stomp that left him unconscious, with WWE security trying to gain control of the situation.

Over the past several weeks, the two men have been at each other's throats and engaged in a battle of one-upmanship, leading to them being forced to settle things in a match at Nissan Stadium.

It all started when Riddle lost a Money in the Bank qualifying match to Omos on June 20, and Rollins decided to add insult to injury by hitting him with a stomp afterward.

The Original Bro kept that in the back of his mind and struck when the opportunity was right by hitting The Visionary with an RKO out of nowhere following a match against Ezekiel.

Both Rollins and Riddle competed in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match and fell short, but it didn't seem as though the multi-man match did anything to curb their rivalry.

In fact, they faced each other in a tag team match on the July 11 edition of Raw, with Riddle and Bobby Lashley prevailing over Rollins and Theory.

An upset and obsessed Visionary refused to let that loss go, as he took out Riddle with a sneak attack the following week while The Original Bro was a guest on The KO Show with Kevin Owens.

Rollins used his former tag team partner's segment to his advantage by jumping Riddle and laying him out with yet another stomp.

That set the stage for a highly anticipated match between two of the best in-ring workers in WWE, as well as arguably the best heel in Rollins and perhaps the most over babyface in Riddle.

An unfortunate injury to Riddle led to the match being delayed, but the brawl at SummerSlam has set the stage for an eventual showdown between the two Superstars.

It would seem to be a safe bet that, barring any injury setbacks, Riddle and Rollins will square off at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales on Sept. 3.

