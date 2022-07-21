Cowboys to Wear Alternate Throwback Helmets Against Giants for Thanksgiving Game

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing the white helmets back for their Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants.

"We're beyond excited to bring back our throwback white helmets this season," chief brand officer Charlotte Jones said. "The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we're thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again."

Last summer, the NFL rolled back its rule limiting teams to only one helmet design. As a result, teams can begin wearing alternate helmets again with the start of the 2022 season.

In the Cowboys' case, that opened the door for a return of the full throwbacks. Along with the white helmets, Dallas will wear navy jerseys and white pants. The design mirrors what the franchise wore when it entered the NFL in 1960.

The look became the norm on Thanksgiving until 2013.

The Cowboys' last game in the throwbacks was a 38-31 loss to Washington on Nov. 22, 2012. Robert Griffin III (19-of-27 for 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception) outdueled Tony Romo (37-of-62 for 441 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions).

Dallas will look to avoid a similar fate against another NFC East rival this fall.