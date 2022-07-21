Best Potential Fits for Flames' Matthew Tkachuk amid Latest NHL Trade Rumors

0 of 3

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Johnny Gaudreau may not be the only top offensive player the Calgary Flames will lose this offseason, because it appears another standout forward is ready for a fresh start.

Matthew Tkachuk, who is a restricted free agent, has told the Flames he won't be re-signing with the team, according to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford and Hailey Salvian, who noted that a trade is "likely to happen soon" and probably before he heads to an arbitration hearing with the franchise later this summer.

"Tkachuk has not officially asked for a trade, but the fact that the restricted free agent is unwilling to make a long-term commitment to Calgary would be the driving force behind the decision to move him now," Rutherford and Salvian wrote.

So, after Gaudreau signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this month, Tkachuk could be on the move as well. The 24-year-old has already given the Flames a list of teams he'd want to negotiate a long-term contract with, per Rutherford and Salvian.

Although the list may not be official, Rutherford and Salvian heard the following teams were on it: the St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars. The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers are "among the other teams that have expressed interest in the past."

Which of these rumored teams should now seek out a deal with Calgary for Tkachuk's RFA rights? Here's a look at the franchises that would be the best potential fits.