Deebo Samuel Rumors: New 49ers Contract Not Imminent; Training Camp Status TBD

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

It is unclear whether San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel will report to training camp as scheduled Tuesday amid contract negotiations, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

"At this point, there is absolutely nothing that is imminent," Pelissero said on Good Morning Football.

The report comes despite Samuel's trainer posting a video Tuesday about the receiver seemingly getting a new deal:

Samuel is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and he requested a trade in April. Though he reported to the mandatory minicamp in June, he did not participate in any drills.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch said in June he expects Samuel to remain with the team into 2022 and that he would be a "fool" to deal the versatile player.

The organization will likely have to pay up in order to keep Samuel on the roster, however.

The 26-year-old ranks 90th in the NFL among receivers in average salary at $1.8 million, per Spotrac, while other members of his draft class like A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin have already received new deals. Top receivers Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams also inked new contracts this offseason to help reset the market at the position.

Samuel is coming off a huge 2021 season where he earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was named first-team All-Pro. He finished with 77 catches for 1,405 yards plus 365 yards on 59 carries, totaling 14 touchdowns from scrimmage.

Not only did he lead the NFL with 18.2 yards per reception, but his 6.2 yards per rush would also have been third in the league with enough attempts to qualify.

The 49ers have work to do to ensure he remains on the field for the upcoming season.