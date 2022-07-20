Mac McClung, Warriors Agree to 1-Year Contract After Guard's Lakers Stint

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are signing Mac McClung to a one-year deal, his agent told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

McClung's deal will be a "standard, non-guaranteed deal," Charania added, and he will have the opportunity to make Golden State's roster out of training camp.

McClung spent the offseason playing for the Warriors summer-league team. In five games, he averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from deep.

However, his summer-league performance might not be enough for him to supplant some of Golden State's other young stars for a roster spot. Madeline Kenney of the Mercury News predicted as much last week.

McClung spent the 2021-22 season split between the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. However, he appeared in just one game for each franchise and spent most of the year with the South Bay Lakers of the G League.

In his two NBA appearances, McClung averaged 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game.

The 23-year-old earned G League Rookie of the Year honors after averaging 21.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds in 27 games.

Before entering the NBA, McClung played college basketball for Georgetown and Texas Tech. In his lone season with the Red Raiders in 2020-21, he averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29 games while shooting 41.9 percent from the floor and 34.3 percent from deep.

Considering the Warriors have a number of talented young players, McClung will have to put together a strong training camp to ink a roster spot.