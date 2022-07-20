Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Browns 'Not Expected' to Pursue Deal for 49ers QB

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly granted quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo permission to seek a trade, but it appears one potential landing spot can already be ruled out.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Cleveland Browns are "not expected" to pursue a trade for Garoppolo even amid some uncertainty surrounding their own quarterback position.

The Browns acquired three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans earlier this offseason, but he's facing likely discipline from the NFL after allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Tuesday that the Browns "privately are bracing for an eight-game suspension."

Florio added that he's heard "some chatter" about Cleveland possibly adding free-agent quarterback Cam Newton. The 2015 NFL MVP appeared in eight games for the Carolina Panthers last season.

Cleveland traded former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield to the Panthers earlier this month, leaving veteran backup Jacoby Brissett as the likely starter if Watson misses significant time. Joshua Dobbs is the only other quarterback on the roster.

Cabot added that Cleveland "never seriously considered" trading for Garoppolo this offseason, even before Watson was made available by the Texans in March after a grand jury declined to indict him on criminal charges. She also stated that the Browns "never viewed Garoppolo as a clearcut upgrade over Baker Mayfield."

Garoppolo is recovering from shoulder surgery in March and hasn't participated in San Francisco's offseason program. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that he's cleared to begin practicing, but the 49ers are being cautious with his return.

While the market for Garoppolo is currently thin, the opening of training camp next week could lead some teams to reevaluate their quarterback options and possibly look for an upgrade.