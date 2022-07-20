Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller, Denzel Perryman Seeking New Contracts

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders handed out big contracts to Derek Carr and Davante Adams this offseason, and now Darren Waller and Denzel Perryman reportedly believe it's their turn to get paid.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Waller and Perryman arrived at training camp Wednesday and are hopeful of getting new deals with the team.

In addition to Carr and Adams, the Raiders tied down Maxx Crosby and Hunter Renfrow to lucrative extensions. While he's still signed for two more years, Waller is naturally the next player in line to cash in handsomely.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported there doesn't appear to be any friction right now since "Waller and Raiders appear all-in on 2022 offensive production":

Over the past three seasons, the 29-year-old has caught 252 passes for 3,006 yards and 14 touchdowns. He ranks second among tight ends in receptions and receiving yards during that span, per Stathead.

A desire to get more long-term financial security now is understandable, but a big 2022 season could mean Waller approaches George Kittle ($15 million) and Travis Kelce ($14.3 million) as one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league.

Perryman doesn't have that kind of track record, which gives him a stronger incentive to get paid now rather than wait.

The 2015 second-round pick had 154 tackles and five tackles for loss en route to earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2021. His $3 million overall earnings for 2022 look like a massive bargain.

Perryman deflected questions Wednesday about a new contract.

"I knew that was coming," he told reporters. "That's why I'm sweating. ... My agent Ron Butler is handling that. I just want to play football.

General manager Dave Ziegler has done well to reward the Raiders' best players so far, but the nature of the salary cap means accommodating everybody can be impossible. When it comes to Waller and/or Perryman, Ziegler might have to make a difficult decision.