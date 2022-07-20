MSU HC Mike Leach Says It'd 'Be Brilliant' for Him to Handle SEC Realignment

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach knows just the person to handle the SEC's realignment: Mike Leach.

"They oughta let me handle that," he said Tuesday, per the Clarion Ledger's Stefan Krajisnik. "I'll have that done by lunch. I think it would be brilliant to let me handle it."

With Texas and Oklahoma incoming, Leach proposed moving Alabama and Auburn to the SEC East division. The Longhorns and Sooners would join Mississippi State in the SEC West.

"You knock those guys off and send them to the East and we have to play Texas and OU, tell me how I've lost on that deal," he said. "I have a lot of respect for those guys, but in this conference they can just go ahead and get in line with everybody else."

If the SEC follows the ACC's lead, the conference may not need Leach's guidance at all.

The ACC is doing away with its divisional structure in 2023 and shifting to a structure where each school has three rivals it plays every year and rotates opponents for the remaining five conference tilts.

The Pac-12 also changed its formula for the conference championship, with the two teams with the highest winning percentage within the conference moving on to the title game.

In general, Power Five divisions could be on the way out.

Maybe Leach can devise new scheduling formulas for the SEC to cover all of his bases.