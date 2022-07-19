Kyle Korver, Hawks Reportedly Finalizing Contract to Join Team in Front-Office Role

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Longtime NBA shooting guard Kyle Korver is joining the Atlanta Hawks for a front-office role, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Korver, who played in the NBA from 2003-20, served as a player development coach for the Brooklyn Nets last season. He suited up for six teams during his NBA career, including the Hawks from 2012-17.

Korver made his lone All-Star team as a member of the 2014-15 Hawks, who finished first in the Eastern Conference standings and reached the East Finals.

Korver got rave reviews for the first stop of his post-playing career, per Chris Milholen of NetsDaily:

However, Korver is going to switch gears and go the front-office route with the move to Atlanta.

The former Creighton star, who shot 42.9 percent from three-point range for his career, joins a Hawks team that figures to make big improvements after adding San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray via trade. He and Trae Young now form a dynamic backcourt for a Hawks team that won 43 games and reached the playoffs last year.

Korver joins a front office run by president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk. That office also includes another former NBA player in Landry Fields, who was promoted to general manager on July 1. Fields, a former Stanford standout, played in the NBA for five seasons with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.