WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 19

WWE NXT 2.0 needs new challengers. Last week, Mandy Rose overcame Roxanne Perez thanks to the interference of Cora Jade.

NXT would crown a new No. 1 contender in a 20 Woman Battle Royal including such major names as Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, Tiffany Stratton, Wendy Choo, Ivy Nile and Elektra Lopez.

While Fallon Henley was planning to win the Battle Royal, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen needed to defend their NXT UK Tag Team Championships in a competitive battle with former champions Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, Pretty Deadly.



After losing his title and failing in his bid for the NXT Championship, Cameron Grimes would fight JD McDonagh, who wanted to jump the line to get a shot at Bron Breakker.

This was just the beginning of a night that continued NXT's march forward in a packed summer of important stories.

