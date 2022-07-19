Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev Bout Verbally Agreed to for UFC 279 Fight Card

Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev Bout Verbally Agreed to for UFC 279 Fight CardJuly 19, 2022
Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev have reached a verbal agreement to fight at UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.
UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell relayed the news to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. The Saturday night fight would be a five-round main event, and it would also serve as the last bout of Diaz's UFC contract.
Chimaev provided a clear and succinct comment about the upcoming fight to Okamoto:
Diaz had been asking his release from the UFC on Twitter if he didn't get a fight imminently.
However, it appears that one final fight in Diaz's contract will come to fruition.
The 28-year-old Chimaev is 11-0 as a professional with six knockouts and four submission victories. The Russian-born Swede most recently defeated Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273 in April. Chimaev is ranked as the No. 3 contender for the UFC welterweight belt held by champion Kamaru Usman.
Diaz is 20-13 lifetime. The 37-year-old most recently lost to No. 2 welterweight contender Leon Edwards via unanimous decision at UFC 263 in June 2021. His resume includes wins over Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, Jim Miller and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.