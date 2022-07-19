MLB's Rob Manfred Says He Rejects Idea Minor Leaguers Aren't 'Paid a Living Wage'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred responded Tuesday to critics of the minor league wage scale, which has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years.

"I kind of reject the premise of the question, that minor league players are not paid a living wage," Manfred told reporters.

On Monday, the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary wrote a letter to Manfred regarding MLB's antitrust exemption, which was granted by the Supreme Court 100 years ago May 29.

"We seek information about how MLB's antitrust exemption impacts the league's structure and operations, with a focus on the exemption's impact on competition in the labor market for minor league ballplayers, as well as the operations of minor league teams," the committee stated.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.