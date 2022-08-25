Nets Unveil ABA-Era 'Stars and Stripes' Classic Edition Jerseys for 2022-23 Season

Credit: Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets may be keeping Kevin Durant, but they will have a new look next season.

On the 50th anniversary of their debut, the Nets are bringing back their classic "stars and stripes" uniforms for the 2022-23 season. The then-New York Nets wore the uniforms in 1972 until 1981, their fourth season as the New Jersey Nets. That run included two ABA championships and Julius Erving's tenure with the franchise.

"The revival of the Stars and Stripes uniform is exciting for both the longtime supporters of the Nets and an entirely new generation of fans," said Andrew Karson, senior vice president of brand marketing, strategy and solutions at BSE Global, parent company of the Nets and Barclays Center. "This uniform was immensely popular and has become synonymous with one of the greatest periods in Nets history, and we're looking forward to seeing its return to the hardwood in front of our fans in Brooklyn this season."

The Nets also wore the stars and stripes from 1983 to 1990, a run that included three playoff appearances.

Brooklyn has embraced its New Jersey past in recent seasons, donning a tie-dye uniform in 2020-21 that was based on the franchise's 1990-91 look.

As for who will wear this year's throwback, fans will be happy to know it won't be a mismatched group of rebuilding talent. Durant and the Nets front office apparently hashed out their differences this week during a meeting in Los Angeles, with the 12-time All-Star rescinding the trade request that has shadowed the offseason.

The Nets should also have an Irving rocking the stars and stripes 50 years after an Erving brought them and the franchise glory.