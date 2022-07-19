Dennis Schroder Suggests He and LeBron James 'Run It Back' with Lakers in IG Post

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Dennis Schroder reportedly wanted a bigger role during his lone season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it appears absence might have made his heart grow fonder.

Schroder made a public plea for a reunion in a reply to a LeBron James Instagram comment:

The veteran point guard remains a free agent after splitting the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in Los Angeles and reportedly turning down an $84 million contract extension offer from the Lakers before the season. The Celtics signed Schroder for $5.9 million the following summer.

That was one of the most legendary bag fumbles in NBA history, but Schroder may be looking for a shot at redemption. The Lakers could use a backup point guard behind Russell Westbrook—or a certain enigmatic trade target—but have only veteran-minimum contracts to offer.

Schroder's fall from grace has been significant, but he's still a reliable bench scorer who doesn't turn 29 until September. If he's willing to return at the minimum, the Lakers would be smart to run it back.