Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey Could Become a Top 10 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft, Says Scout

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Travon Walker surged up NFL draft boards as the 2021 season unfolded en route to being the No. 1 draft pick, and Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey could have a similar rise in the eyes of one NFC scout.

"No one is touching [Alabama edge rusher] Will Anderson, but Foskey could push himself into the top 10 this year," the scout told ESPN's Matt Miller. "He's that naturally talented. You just don't hear about him because there are so many studs at defensive end."

As the scout alluded to, Anderson might be untouchable as the top pass-rusher in the 2023 NFL draft class. The Crimson Tide star had 101 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 2021.

Anderson aside, there isn't another can't-miss defensive end at this stage.

In May, ESPN's Todd McShay projected Anderson to land third overall and had Clemson's Myles Murphy as the next DE off the board at No. 16. Miller had Murphy in the same position in his June mock but ranked Army's Andre Carter II slightly ahead at No. 13.

Considering the continued importance of pressuring the quarterback, it stands to reason one or more edge-rushers will join Anderson as top-10 candidates when the draft rolls around next spring.

Foskey took a big step forward in his junior season, finishing with 52 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and six forced fumbles. If he follows up with a similarly strong 2022 campaign, then he might fulfill the NFC scout's prediction.

Notre Dame's schedule will afford him plenty of opportunities to showcase his skills, too.

The Fighting Irish open with Ohio State on the road, and Foskey's stock could soar if he's routinely making C.J. Stroud's life a nightmare in the pocket.

Clemson, Boston College and USC are on tap later in the year. That clash with the Trojans and Caleb Williams could be the perfect way for Foskey to end his regular season on a high note.