Stephen Curry Contacted Peyton Manning, Drake for Advice About Hosting ESPY Awards

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry looks to get an edge wherever he can on the court, and that meticulous level of preparation extends off of it as well.

Curry told Complex's Zion Olojede he sought some guidance ahead of hosting this year's ESPY Awards:

"When it comes to the hosting gig, obviously I'm nervous and excited. I don't really know what to expect. I actually tapped into Drake and Peyton Manning on what it's like, but I think once I get out there, I'm just going to have fun. I'll be prepared, I'm looking for the opportunity to be on that stage. I've been there many times, but I want to see the other side of what hosting is like."

While the two-time MVP didn't tip his hand as to what he'll be bringing to the table, he told Olojede it's important to have a "surprise element," and fans should expect some "good jokes."

Manning famously made a cutting joke at Kevin Durant's expense at the 2017 ESPYs, referencing his move to the Warriors.

Maybe the legendary quarterback suggested to Curry to push the envelope a bit when he's on stage.