Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Doesn't Think TE Will Stay Retired

Rob Gronkowski retired for the second time this offseason, but his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, believes the tight end will return to the NFL at some point.

"I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one," Kostek told Andrew Holleran of Sports Illustrated. "So, I think maybe he'll come back again. I feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, 'Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.'"

Gronkowski announced his retirement in June and confirmed he would stay away in an interview with ESPN's Mike Reiss last week.

"I'm done with football," the 33-year-old told Reiss. "Love the game. Love the game. And definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me. ... But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world and the business ventures."

