Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Fan Tweets from Episode 1 of ESPN Documentary

The first episode of The Captain, the highly-anticipated documentary centered around former New York Yankees shortstop and Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, premiered Monday night on ESPN.

The first installment of the seven-episode docuseries delved into how race impacted Jeter's childhood and gave a look at his start with the Yankees after getting drafted in 1992.

Here's a look at what fans were buzzing about on social media during Monday's episode.

The Houston Astros had the No. 1 pick in the 1992 draft, which they used to select outfielder Phil Nevin. Passing up on the chance to draft Jeter caught the attention of fans on Twitter.

Jeter himself was active online and posted a couple of tweets throughout the episode, taking the opportunity to poke fun at himself at times.

The second episode of The Captain will premiere on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will then be released weekly, with the next two premiering on July 28, followed by two more on Aug. 4 and the finale on Aug. 11.