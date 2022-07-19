Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Fan Tweets from Episode 1 of ESPN Documentary

Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Fan Tweets from Episode 1 of ESPN DocumentaryJuly 19, 2022
The first episode of The Captain, the highly-anticipated documentary centered around former New York Yankees shortstop and Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, premiered Monday night on ESPN.
The first installment of the seven-episode docuseries delved into how race impacted Jeter's childhood and gave a look at his start with the Yankees after getting drafted in 1992.
Here's a look at what fans were buzzing about on social media during Monday's episode.
Jon Alba @JonAlba
The dynasty New York Yankees are the reason I became a sportscaster, and why I love the game today. <br><br>Anyone who argues Jeter's significance to the game is less than described is simply wrong. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>
ESPN @espn
"I'm a big 'I told you so' person." 😅 <br><br>Never doubt <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/NbClf2gJZM">pic.twitter.com/NbClf2gJZM</a>
Mike J. Asti @MikeAsti11
I’m not saying Derek Jeter wouldn’t have been a Hall of Famer no matter what, since baseball, more than other sports, worships stats and he has Cooperstown worthy stats. But his legacy wouldn’t be near what it is if he wasn’t a Yankee and played for a bad team his whole career.
ESPN @espn
"My parents did a great job of sitting us down and saying, 'Look, you're going to get looks, people are going to treat you different, you're going to deal with racism.'"<a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> on how his parents taught him to handle racial discrimination <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/gC9GLHEobu">pic.twitter.com/gC9GLHEobu</a>
The Houston Astros had the No. 1 pick in the 1992 draft, which they used to select outfielder Phil Nevin. Passing up on the chance to draft Jeter caught the attention of fans on Twitter.
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
The year <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> was drafted, the Astros had the No. 1 pick ...<br><br>What if? 🤔<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/7oYdAjuJTZ">pic.twitter.com/7oYdAjuJTZ</a>
Jeter himself was active online and posted a couple of tweets throughout the episode, taking the opportunity to poke fun at himself at times.
The second episode of The Captain will premiere on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will then be released weekly, with the next two premiering on July 28, followed by two more on Aug. 4 and the finale on Aug. 11.