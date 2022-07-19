X

Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Fan Tweets from Episode 1 of ESPN Documentary

July 19, 2022

The first episode of The Captain, the highly-anticipated documentary centered around former New York Yankees shortstop and Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, premiered Monday night on ESPN.

The first installment of the seven-episode docuseries delved into how race impacted Jeter's childhood and gave a look at his start with the Yankees after getting drafted in 1992.

Here's a look at what fans were buzzing about on social media during Monday's episode.

Jon Alba @JonAlba

The dynasty New York Yankees are the reason I became a sportscaster, and why I love the game today. <br><br>Anyone who argues Jeter's significance to the game is less than described is simply wrong. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

Andrew Marchand @AndrewMarchand

Jeter's mom is the star of the first episode of the Jeter doc.

Wander Franco Enjoyer @Ryann_32

JETERS DAD SAID HE WAS A BETTER DEFENSIVE SHORT STOP THEN JETER.💀💀💀💀💀

Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

Derek Jeter has that Jordan and Brady like mentality. Cold blooded assassin who thrived on proving people wrong

ESPN @espn

"I'm a big 'I told you so' person." 😅 <br><br>Never doubt <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/NbClf2gJZM">pic.twitter.com/NbClf2gJZM</a>

Jason Huber @_JasonHuber

Crazy how times have changed. Draft wasn't televised and Jeter didn't even know where the Yankees were picking. <a href="https://t.co/SCBqI3JHEU">https://t.co/SCBqI3JHEU</a>

Tate Frazier @tatefrazier

Before he was Derek Jeter he was Derrick Jeter <a href="https://t.co/BmPGturvur">pic.twitter.com/BmPGturvur</a>

Brent Martineau @BrentASJax

Derek Jeter was a 155 pounds and probably had an exit velo of 82 and threw it 83 across diamond. Would he even get drafted today? Haha.

Mike J. Asti @MikeAsti11

I’m not saying Derek Jeter wouldn’t have been a Hall of Famer no matter what, since baseball, more than other sports, worships stats and he has Cooperstown worthy stats. But his legacy wouldn’t be near what it is if he wasn’t a Yankee and played for a bad team his whole career.

Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

Derek Jeter’s dream was to be the shortstop for the Yankees, and his dream became a reality, crazy how fate works sometimes.

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

Love the Jeter doc.

ESPN @espn

"My parents did a great job of sitting us down and saying, 'Look, you're going to get looks, people are going to treat you different, you're going to deal with racism.'"<a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> on how his parents taught him to handle racial discrimination <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/gC9GLHEobu">pic.twitter.com/gC9GLHEobu</a>

The Houston Astros had the No. 1 pick in the 1992 draft, which they used to select outfielder Phil Nevin. Passing up on the chance to draft Jeter caught the attention of fans on Twitter.

Paul Gallant @GallantSays

first interesting tidbit: 2 x MVP Hal Newhouser retiring as an Astros scout because they wouldn't take Jeter 1st overall in '92

SportsCenter @SportsCenter

The year <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> was drafted, the Astros had the No. 1 pick ...<br><br>What if? 🤔<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/7oYdAjuJTZ">pic.twitter.com/7oYdAjuJTZ</a>

JC The Conductor of YT @CantH0LDMe

The Astros passed on Jeter? <a href="https://t.co/GHO7YCf6L9">pic.twitter.com/GHO7YCf6L9</a>

ʏᴀɴᴋᴇᴇꜱ ꜱᴢɴ @sinsvx

Astros fans when they heard their favorite team passed on Jeter <a href="https://t.co/Mp872ybNnh">pic.twitter.com/Mp872ybNnh</a>

Suzie Hunter @TheSuzieHunter

Crazy that Phil Nevin got drafted before Derek Jeter

Jeter himself was active online and posted a couple of tweets throughout the episode, taking the opportunity to poke fun at himself at times.

MLB @MLB

A message from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>. <a href="https://t.co/2UvbBrGMsK">pic.twitter.com/2UvbBrGMsK</a>

Derek Jeter @derekjeter

For the record, the reason my hair looked so bad growing up was because my dad cut it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/2mIRqozMAv">https://t.co/2mIRqozMAv</a>

Derek Jeter @derekjeter

This was in the days before call waiting. Everyone 40+ will know what I’m talking about. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

Derek Jeter @derekjeter

What helped me grow up was being in Ann Arbor my first offseason enrolled at Michigan. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

Derek Jeter @derekjeter

Hope you enjoyed episode 1 of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>! Stay tuned for episode 2 on Thursday.

The second episode of The Captain will premiere on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will then be released weekly, with the next two premiering on July 28, followed by two more on Aug. 4 and the finale on Aug. 11.

