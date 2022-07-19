Report: Big 12, Pac-12 End Talks About Partnership amid Conference Realignment

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Big 12 and Pac-12 have reportedly ended talks about a potential partnership amid the ever-changing landscape of conference realignment.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Big 12 officials informed Pac-12 officials on Monday that "they're no longer interested in exploring the partnership."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.