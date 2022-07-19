Video: Albert Pujols Gets Standing Ovation from MLB All-Stars During Final HR Derby

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols may have only been a ceremonial inclusion in the 2022 Home Run Derby, but his peers and fellow competitors had the chance to recognize his Hall of Fame career on a national stage as a result.

And he just so happened to stun the top-seeded Kyle Schwarber in the first round.

After the 42-year-old hit 13 home runs in the opening round, every All-Star gathered around him to honor his greatness.

That greatness includes two World Series crowns, three league MVPs, six Silver Sluggers, two Gold Gloves, 11 All-Star selections and, now, five Home Run Derby appearances.

He has just six home runs this season but has launched 685 in his illustrious career and once again had the opportunity to compete in front of the fans at Dodger Stadium after he played for the team during the 2021 season.

Those fans will also get the chance to see more of him after Pujols defeated Schwarber in a 60-second swing-off after they each hit 13 homers in their first rounds.