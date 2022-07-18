All Texas Tech Football Players Sign 1-Year, $25K NIL Contracts Ahead of 2022 Season

John Weast

The entire Texas Tech football team is set to receive five-figure NIL deals for the 2022 season. According to Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Don Williams, each player will be signed to a one-year, $25,000 deal.

The Matador Club, which is an NIL collective made up of Texas Tech alumni, is one of the first such groups to offer deals to an entire team, per Arielle Schafer of KLBK News:

The deal is set to benefit all 100 players on the team, from the 15 walk-ons to the 85 full-scholarship athletes. According to Mason Horodyski of EverythingLubbock.com, "The Matador Club’s goal is to have the players use their name, image, and likeness to support non-profit businesses and charities around the Lubbock community."

Cody Campbell, a former Red Raiders offensive lineman, founded the collective in hopes of promoting civic and charitable involvement, contrasting usual product-based NIL deals. Campbell had also donated $25 million in December for renovations at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The implementation of NIL deals for college athletes has faced some resistance from those who believe it opens the door for boosters to influence recruiting by illegally paying players. In March, an unnamed football recruit in the class of 2023 reportedly signed a record-breaking NIL deal that could be worth up to $8 million by the end of his junior year.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin suggested during Monday's SEC media days that coaches should be involved in directing NIL funds and programs should be held to a salary cap.

"If you got boosters out there deciding who they're gonna pay to come play and the coach isn't involved in it, how's that work?" Kiffin said. "Do they just go pick who they want? ... And then when they don't play, how's that gonna work out? So again, this was not thought out at all, in my opinion. And it's created a massive set of issues."

Texas Tech players are expected to sign their NIL contracts when they report to Lubbock from July 19-22.