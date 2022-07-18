NFL Fans Sound off on Davante Adams, Travis Kelce and Top 10 WR, TE Madden 23 Ratings

AP Photo/John Locher

EA Sports is beginning to roll out the player ratings for Madden NFL 23, which means it's time to begin arguing about Madden player ratings.

Wide receivers and tight ends are taking center stage for now, with Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce rated as the best at each of the two positions.

Adams also joined the 99 Club, the only wideout to receive the distinction so far this year.

The five time Pro Bowler's honor was naturally a source of discussion on social media:

There was particularly some surprise Cooper Kupp didn't join Davante Adams in the 99 Club after leading the NFL in the three major receiving categories. The Los Angeles Rams star sits at 98 overall:

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase getting an 87 overall rating and falling outside of the top 10 wideouts was met with shock, too, and the man himself even commented on the perceived slight:

Kelce is coming off his sixth straight 1,000-yard season, while San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle missed three games. Because of that, Kittle falling slightly behind Kelce didn't cause much of a stir.

But fans managed to find other points of contention:

Ratings for the other positions will be revealed across the week. Edge-rushers are on deck Tuesday.