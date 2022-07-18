X

NFL Fans Sound off on Davante Adams, Travis Kelce and Top 10 WR, TE Madden 23 Ratings

AP Photo/John Locher

EA Sports is beginning to roll out the player ratings for Madden NFL 23, which means it's time to begin arguing about Madden player ratings.

Wide receivers and tight ends are taking center stage for now, with Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce rated as the best at each of the two positions.

Adams also joined the 99 Club, the only wideout to receive the distinction so far this year.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

Madden welcomes Davante Adams back into the 99 club for the second straight year 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/brgridiron?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brgridiron</a> <br><br>He becomes the first Raiders WR to do so since Randy Moss in '06 <a href="https://t.co/cHAoDLdbzp">pic.twitter.com/cHAoDLdbzp</a>

The five time Pro Bowler's honor was naturally a source of discussion on social media:

Raiders Report Mitchell Renz @MitchellRenz365

Davante Adams is a 99 Overall in Madden. Also, water is wet.

There was particularly some surprise Cooper Kupp didn't join Davante Adams in the 99 Club after leading the NFL in the three major receiving categories. The Los Angeles Rams star sits at 98 overall:

Myles Simmons @MylesASimmons

What's Cooper Kupp gotta do to get a 99 out here man? <a href="https://t.co/qBLp1be9jw">https://t.co/qBLp1be9jw</a>

Jacob Rutkowski @jacob_rut

Davante Adams getting a 99 over Cooper Kupp who just had one of the greatest seasons by a wide receiver in NFL history is crazy, but it doesn’t matter since Adams will show the league that he’s a mid-level receiver without Rodgers

Trev @Trevtheowner

Davante Adams is definitely that guy but you can’t have him as a 99 &amp; not Kupp. Madden is so trash lmao

TuaTSzn𓅓 @Tua__szn

Cooper Kupp did all this just to be ranked under a guy that choked in the Divisional round <a href="https://t.co/OxsxPVU154">pic.twitter.com/OxsxPVU154</a>

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase getting an 87 overall rating and falling outside of the top 10 wideouts was met with shock, too, and the man himself even commented on the perceived slight:

Ja’MarrChase @Real10jayy__

i’m going keep working . Extra motivation😌 <a href="https://t.co/0vZs4r5uFJ">https://t.co/0vZs4r5uFJ</a>

Adam Rank @adamrank

I'm sorry, where is Ja'Marr Chase??? <a href="https://t.co/nWElSdev5x">https://t.co/nWElSdev5x</a>

Blake Jewell @BlakeJewellNFL

Ja’Marr Chase isn’t a top 10 WR in Madden ratings. INSANE

Jared Arevian @JaredArevian_

The fact Adam Thielen is a higher overall in Madden 23 than JA’MARR CHASE, is an absolute joke🤦‍♂️

Thomas R. Petersen @thomasrp93

Ja'Marr Chase didn't make top 15 of WRs in Madden 23.<br><br>Player ratings is just about the only thing that changes and they can't even get that remotely right...

Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

Fascinating list from <a href="https://twitter.com/EAMaddenNFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EAMaddenNFL</a> …<br><br>Davante Adams is widely viewed inside the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> as the top wide receiver. But, Justin Jefferson is way too low here, and it’s hard to believe Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t crack the top-10 … 🤷🏻‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/LuDjdyh6hd">pic.twitter.com/LuDjdyh6hd</a>

Kelce is coming off his sixth straight 1,000-yard season, while San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle missed three games. Because of that, Kittle falling slightly behind Kelce didn't cause much of a stir.

But fans managed to find other points of contention:

Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress

Madden doesn't think Pat Freiermuth is a top 15 tight end! That's hogwash. He will be a MONSTER this year.

Randall Williams @randalIwilliams

Mark Andrews is a minimum 95. <a href="https://t.co/pwVlaLIPWJ">https://t.co/pwVlaLIPWJ</a>

Ryan Roberts @RiseNDraft

Mike Gesicki over Dallas Goedert is something <a href="https://t.co/UBhdrNTGlx">https://t.co/UBhdrNTGlx</a>

JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB

Dalton Schultz Twitter better come for Madden like they came for me last week. <a href="https://t.co/MXPbNsDPDq">https://t.co/MXPbNsDPDq</a>

Ratings for the other positions will be revealed across the week. Edge-rushers are on deck Tuesday.

