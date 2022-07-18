SEC Media Days 2022: Most Notable Comments from Monday

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Some of the biggest names in college football provided their thoughts on the 2022 season at Monday's SEC media day.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey took the stage first and had a lot to say about the conference's expansion in relation to the rest of the country.

"Those two additions actually restore rivalries," Sankey said of Texas and Oklahoma. It offers a contrast to the Big Ten's addition of USC and UCLA.

Sankey provided further thoughts on the direction of the league:

College football fans should probably brace themselves for more changes to the overall structure of the sport.

Several coaches also took the podium, including new LSU coach Brian Kelly.

Kelly surprisingly joined the Tigers from Notre Dame in December and adopted somewhat of a Southern accent in his introductory speech, which he discussed at media day:

Kelly also clarified that he is here to stay, telling reporters: "This is my last stop."

Perhaps the most notable comment from Kelly came during a discussion of name, image and likeness rights, saying his team wouldn't be "outbid."

It represents an interesting mindset about the NIL practices that likely go against the spirit of the new rules.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin went even further to knock the system under NIL rules:

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz added similar thoughts:

Players are finally getting a chance to profit off their name, image and likeness, but some teams appear to be taking advantage of the system.

There was also plenty of discussion about on-field play from the coaches:

Kelly also answered questions about his ability to step in and compete in the SEC.

"I've had success at Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, wherever I've been," he said. "So running a program and then player development, I think those are the most important things. I don't think that needs to be geographical in a sense."

SEC media days will continue Tuesday with Alabama coach Nick Saban, Mississippi State's Mike Leach, South Carolina's Shane Beamer and Vanderbilt's Clark Lea.