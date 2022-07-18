Kylian Mbappe, Sam Kerr Revealed as Cover Stars for FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

PSG superstar forward Kylian Mbappe and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr are the cover athletes for FIFA 23, with EA Sports showing a preview of the Ultimate Edition.

It will be the third straight year Mbappe appears on the FIFA cover.

Kerr, meanwhile, is the first female footballer to ever appear on a global cover of the game, with USMNT star Alex Morgan appearing on an exclusive cover in the United States back in 2016.

That same year, Christine Sinclair appeared on the Canadian cover and Stephanie Catley was on the Australian cover.

Mbappe, 23, is one of the game's brightest young stars. In 35 Ligue 1 appearances (34 starts) for PSG last season he notched 28 goals and 17 assists, leading the Parisiens to an eighth league title in the past 10 years.

He also helped lead France to a World Cup title in 2018, its second title (1998).

Ad

Despite much-publicized interest from Real Madrid, the French superstar chose to extend his contract with PSG this summer, ending a year-long saga between the two clubs.

Kerr, 28, scored 32 goals across all competitions for Chelsea last season, winning the Golden Boot for the second consecutive year, helping the Blues win a third straight WSL title and second straight FA Cup-WSL double.

She also stars for Australia at the international level and is the country's all-time leading scorer (59 goals).